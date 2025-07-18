EXCLUSIVE: Felicity Huffman and William Macy's Marriage Breakdown – Couple Faces Struggles As Actress Returns To Work After College Admissions Scandal
Ex-jailbird Felicity Huffman and hubby William H. Macy's busy work schedules are causing cracks in their 26-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources shared the Desperate Housewives alum, 61, and Fargo star Macy, 74, are two total professionals, yet Huffman is finally landing a regular TV role – on the Fox hit The Good Doctor – years after her reputation was stained by her 14-day stint in the slammer for her role in a college admissions scandal.
Macy, meanwhile, has a bevy of films in the pipeline – and is writing and producing.
'A Weird Situation'
"Felicity and William have been in a weird situation for the last year where everything is revolving around her single-minded mission to get back to work on a weekly television series," an insider explained.
"Now that Felicity has been cast on Doc, she can focus on that little screen life part. William has been working to support the couple's current lifestyle and keep things passing in the night."
The source added: "William will often surface when a day is free and maybe make time to hang out for lunch or dinner after some huge job and a payday that makes it all part of the negotiation."
Marriage After The Scandal
The insider pointed out that the pair hasn't really changed their "radically different approaches" to marriage, even after Huffman did the crime and did the time for paying $15,000 to crooked college fixer William Rick Singer to boost daughter Sofia's SAT scores.
Macy was cleared of charges and admitted Felicity's punishment was served by doing 250 hours of community service.
"It all seems to have simmered down," shared an insider, "and the career-minded couple has never fully reset."
The insider continued: "Macy took the Felicity reins himself instead of always standing back. He doesn't agree with her on a day-to-day career basis."