Felicity Huffman
Exclusive

Felicity Huffman and William Macy's Marriage Breakdown – Couple Faces Struggles As Actress Returns To Work After College Admissions Scandal

Photo of Felicity Huffman
Source: MEGA

Felicity Huffman and William Macy face marriage struggles as she returns to work after a scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 18 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Ex-jailbird Felicity Huffman and hubby William H. Macy's busy work schedules are causing cracks in their 26-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources shared the Desperate Housewives alum, 61, and Fargo star Macy, 74, are two total professionals, yet Huffman is finally landing a regular TV role – on the Fox hit The Good Doctor – years after her reputation was stained by her 14-day stint in the slammer for her role in a college admissions scandal.

Macy, meanwhile, has a bevy of films in the pipeline – and is writing and producing.

'A Weird Situation'

felicity huffman william macy marriage struggles scandal return
Source: MEGA

William H. Macy juggles films and family while Felicity Huffman chases TV comeback.

"Felicity and William have been in a weird situation for the last year where everything is revolving around her single-minded mission to get back to work on a weekly television series," an insider explained.

"Now that Felicity has been cast on Doc, she can focus on that little screen life part. William has been working to support the couple's current lifestyle and keep things passing in the night."

The source added: "William will often surface when a day is free and maybe make time to hang out for lunch or dinner after some huge job and a payday that makes it all part of the negotiation."

Marriage After The Scandal

felicity huffman william macy marriage struggles scandal return
Source: MEGA

Fox's 'The Good Doctor' added Huffman as Macy manages behind-the-scenes projects.

The insider pointed out that the pair hasn't really changed their "radically different approaches" to marriage, even after Huffman did the crime and did the time for paying $15,000 to crooked college fixer William Rick Singer to boost daughter Sofia's SAT scores.

Macy was cleared of charges and admitted Felicity's punishment was served by doing 250 hours of community service.

felicity huffman william macy marriage struggles scandal return
Source: MEGA

College scandal fixer William Rick Singer still casts a shadow over the couple's shaky dynamic.

"It all seems to have simmered down," shared an insider, "and the career-minded couple has never fully reset."

The insider continued: "Macy took the Felicity reins himself instead of always standing back. He doesn't agree with her on a day-to-day career basis."

