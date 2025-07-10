Your tip
Kate Beckinsale

Fears for Scary Skinny Kate Beckinsale: 'Serendipity' Star Seen Singing to Frail Mom in Hospital After Hinting 'Deeply Painful' Situation Led to Extreme Weight Loss

picture of Kate Beckinsale
Source: @katebeckinsale;Instagram/MEGA

Kate Beckinsale has filmed herself singing to her frail mom in the hospital after hinting a 'deeply painful' situation sparked her dramatic weight loss.

July 10 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Kate Beckinsale has sparked fresh fears for her well-being after she was filmed singing to her frail mom in the hospital.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Serendipity actress, 51, shot the footage after recently hinting at a "deeply painful" situation that led to her dramatic weight loss.

'Not A Very Good Singer'

beckinsale
Source: MEGA

Beckinsale has once again sparked concern.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video, which has since been deleted, of herself emotionally singing The Everly Brothers’ 1958 hit Bye, Bye Love, in honor of a harmony group that mom Judy Loe, 78, used to be in with her best friends, Mary, Sylvia, and Chris, when they were 14 years old.

She wrote alongside the clip: "I am a very poor substitute, not being a very good singer.

"But I want my mum’s dearest and oldest friends in her hospital room with her.

"(Sylvia) and Chris, please know I’m trying to keep the Four Teens going as best as I can from a distance, and I love you both."

Extreme Weight-Loss

Embedded Image
Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Beckinsale recently showed off her skinny figure in a flurry of intimate Instagram posts.

The Underworld star thanked Loe’s friends for the "support and love" they’ve been sending.

"It is a mark of my mother’s extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current," she continued.

"Love you all but most especially my mum," Beckinsale concluded, apologizing to "anybody in the hospital subject to (her) dreadful singing."

The actress didn't disclose the details of Loe's hospital stay, but Beckinsale revealed last year that her mom was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Praying For Mom

kate beckinsale
Source: MEGA

The movie star asked her followers to say a 'spare prayer' for her mom back in February.

In February, Beckinsale asked her followers to say a "spare prayer" for her mom via Instagram, and earlier this month, the Hollywood star referenced a difficult situation as she responded to fans who critiqued her appearance.

At the time, she had shared a photo dump of herself sporting several bikinis when netizens commented: "You don't look good. I think you honestly need help," and "Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!!"

She clapped back, writing: "Yes, I do. I'm going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life. The body keeps the score."

Earlier this week, Beckinsale paid tribute to her late father Richard Beckinsale, who died when she was just five, on what would have been his 78th birthday.

The message also contained a reference hinting all was not well.

She wrote: "Happy 78th birthday, Daddy. For the first in my life I'm really glad you're not here. I'm so grateful you're not seeing what I’m seeing."

Beckinsale went on to share a sweet memory from her childhood.

kate beckinsales sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Beckinsale admitted she is 'going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life.'

"I miss you and love you so very very much. Thank you for letting me dig up the little potatoes you grew and letting me wear your enormous wellies. I really liked doing that."

Her actor father died aged just 31 after suffering a massive heart attack.

In March 2024, in what was the 45th anniversary of his death, she paid another tribute to him on Instagram, writing: "The day you died comes round so suddenly even when I'm expecting it.

"This is my first year without any father figure at all for a long, long time. How I miss you."

