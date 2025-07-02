Kate Beckinsale Sparks Illness and Ozempic Rumors With Shocking New Selfies Showing Skeletal Body — 'You Honestly Need Help'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Underworld actress, 51, has now deleted the post, which features several images of her in a bikini , amid the negative response from her followers.

Kate Beckinsale has sparked fresh concern for her well-being after posting selfies of her skeletal body.

Beckinsale's followers were quick to let the actress know their thoughts on her physique.

One user said: "Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!!

"You don't look good. I think you honestly need help."

And the comment appeared to rattle the Pearl Harbor actress, as she responded in the comments section, writing: "Yes I do. I'm going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life. The body keeps the score."

Though Beckinsale, 51, did not elaborate further, she referenced Bessel van der Kolk's bestselling book on trauma: "The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma."