Kate Beckinsale Sparks Illness and Ozempic Rumors With Shocking New Selfies Showing Skeletal Body — 'You Honestly Need Help'
Kate Beckinsale has sparked fresh concern for her well-being after posting selfies of her skeletal body.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Underworld actress, 51, has now deleted the post, which features several images of her in a bikini, amid the negative response from her followers.
'You Have A Problem'
One user said: "Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!!
"You don't look good. I think you honestly need help."
And the comment appeared to rattle the Pearl Harbor actress, as she responded in the comments section, writing: "Yes I do. I'm going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life. The body keeps the score."
Though Beckinsale, 51, did not elaborate further, she referenced Bessel van der Kolk's bestselling book on trauma: "The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma."
Painful Time
In a video clip, the actress appeared extremely slim while walking her dog in a pair of daisy dukes, black platform boots and a black bikini top.
The actress further hinted at turmoil in the caption of her post, which also included photos of her pets and lookalike daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 26.
"Girls trip with my girls," Beckinsale wrote. "This is not an accurate depiction of how life is right now but a brief and precious reprieve from other things for which I am extremely grateful x."
'You've Lost Too Much Weight'
Beckinsale has previous for clapping back at trolls who insist she has lost "too much weight" and accuse her of taking weight loss jabs such as Ozempic.
In a since-deleted Instagram post from January, one person wrote: "It's not a criticism, but I think you've lost too much weight lately."
The actress fired back: "If it's not a criticism, it's a passive-aggressive, completely unnecessary opinion from someone I don't know who knows nothing about my circumstances. So next time you feel like commenting on someone's body, I suggest you keep it to your f–king self."
Beckinsale was hospitalized with a mystery illness in March 2024, which she later revealed to be due to a hole in her esophagus.
She got candid about her hospital stay via social media in July 2024 while clapping back at a troll commenting on her weight.
At the time, Beckinsale claimed she lost weight due to the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, and her mom's stage 4 cancer diagnosis.
"I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly," she told a commenter.
And in January this year, she opened up further about some of the trauma she's been through.
"Finding my father's dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever," she began in her emotional Friday, January 10, upload.
She added: "It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough.
"In the process of losing my beloved Roy, I lost family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is for those who are not insured. I would do it again. No question."