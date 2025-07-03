Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Fresh Calls to Have Royal Titles Stripped After They Couldn't be Bothered to Attend One Event

prince harry meghan markle fresh calls royal titles stripped after missing sussex day event
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stoked fresh controversy over their Sussex titles.

July 3 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked fresh controversy after once again failing to publicly acknowledge Sussex Day – prompting renewed calls for the couple to be stripped of their royal titles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – titles bestowed on the royal rebels by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their 2018 wedding – have long faced scrutiny for their perceived detachment from the county of Sussex.

Markle, 43, became the first-ever Duchess of Sussex, while Harry, 40, became only the second Duke of Sussex in history.

Yet since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, the pair have rarely engaged with the region that gave them their titles.

Big Miss

prince harry meghan markle fresh calls royal titles stripped after missing sussex day event
Source: MEGA

The pair have never been bothered to honor the place their royal titles refer to.

Sussex Day, celebrated annually on June 16, is a time to honor the rich heritage and culture of the county, marked by music, dancing and community fundraising events.

It also serves as a symbolic occasion for local pride.

However, Harry and Meghan have failed to acknowledge the day on any public platform for years, including this June.

A former Sussex MP, Tim Loughton, hit out: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown minimal interest in the county that their titles represent.

"It is time for Sussex to have a Duke who genuinely values our community.

"Simply wishing residents a happy Sussex Day is not too much to ask."

Loughton, 60, added even before the couple’s departure to California, their visits to Sussex were infrequent and brief.

Widespread Rage

prince harry meghan markle fresh calls royal titles stripped after missing sussex day event

Royal watchers want the pair stripped of their Sussex monikers.

His comments have resonated with many locals and royal followers.

One social media user raged: "They only want the titles without any of the responsibilities that come with them."

Others were more sympathetic.

A fan wrote: "They would be criticized whether they acknowledged the day or not. It's a no-win situation for them."

Despite ignoring Sussex Day, Markle, who is also a successful businesswoman and mother of two, used the occasion to promote her lifestyle brand As Ever on Instagram.

She teased the upcoming launch of new products, sharing a photo of pancakes drizzled with honey alongside the caption: "Oh yes, honey…sweet things await. We're bringing back your favorites, plus some delicious surprises you won't want to miss!"

meghan markle branded arrogant skipping suits reunion
Source: MEGA

Markle is more focused on her brand than anything back in Britain.

Markle also urged fans to "mark your calendars" for June 20 at 4pm UK time for the brand’s latest release.

In a newsletter, she expressed gratitude to customers, writing: "First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As Ever absolutely extraordinary.

"We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise. We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we’re going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises. So much love has gone into this."

Since stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Markle have focused on building their lives in the United States, balancing family life with business ventures and philanthropic work. They are parents to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 2.

A royal commentator said the couple's use of their Sussex titles has become increasingly controversial.

"They could at least honor the community they take their royal titles from," they fumed. "This pair don't care. As usual, they want to have their cake and eat it – the same way they moaned about privacy and then launched a load of Netflix bilge."

