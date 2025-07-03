EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Fresh Calls to Have Royal Titles Stripped After They Couldn't be Bothered to Attend One Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked fresh controversy after once again failing to publicly acknowledge Sussex Day – prompting renewed calls for the couple to be stripped of their royal titles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – titles bestowed on the royal rebels by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their 2018 wedding – have long faced scrutiny for their perceived detachment from the county of Sussex.

Markle, 43, became the first-ever Duchess of Sussex, while Harry, 40, became only the second Duke of Sussex in history.

Yet since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, the pair have rarely engaged with the region that gave them their titles.