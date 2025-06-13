EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Prince Harry's Name Change Revenge Bid — And How It Left Meghan Markle 'Blindsided' and 'Scrabbling to Protect Kids' Futures'
Prince Harry hoped to deliver another brutal blow to the Royal Family by changing in surname, but his "blindsided" wife, Meghan Markle, talked him out of it.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 40, has privately discussed taking his late mother Princess Diana's maiden name, Spencer.
Uncle Meet-Up
He spoke with his uncle Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, during his last visit to the U.K., but he dissuaded his nephew from following through by citing insurmountable legal hurdles.
However, a source denied Spencer talked him out of a name change, or that it would not be something he could accomplish legally, adding that the idea came from repeated delays by British officials to issue passports to their kids, which were ultimately granted.
Mountbatten-Windsor is the British royal family's official surname, which can be used by descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and sources say that’s the handle that appeared on the birth certificate of Harry and Meghan's kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.
Markle Puts Her Food Down
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ditched palace duties in 2020 and settled in Markle's home state of California.
The As Ever lifestyle guru recently shared that the couple's family name is now Sussex in a nod to their titles, which were bestowed upon them by Harry's dearly departed grandmother, the Queen, at their 2018 wedding.
Royal Watches have speculated that forgoing Mountbatten-Windsor and Sussex would be an act of revenge against Harry's dad, King Charles, who is said to be refusing to speak to his renegade son.
'Hijacking His Mother's Memory'
Yet courtiers contend Markle is likely furious that her husband had entertained the idea of them becoming Spencers because she fears losing the privilege associated with being a titled royal and the boost it gives to her businesses, and they suspect she'll fight tooth and nail to preserve high-society perks for herself and her kids.
One insider said: "Palace gossips are saying Charles is saddened by the name news, which he interprets as his youngest son rejecting his proud royal heritage.
"Meanwhile, future king William — Harry’s brother — supposedly sees the idea of a change to Spencer as another grandstanding play for his bratty sibling."
According to the insider, fuming William likely sees adopting Spencer as an attempt to hijack their late mother’s memory and crassly trade on it for profit, and would protect Diana's legacy by preventing her name and likeness from getting dragged into the Sussexes' money-making machine.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams stresses that the rumored name gambit hasn't been confirmed and adds: "I don't think anything will surprise Prince William, but this would be a particularly hurtful thing because, as Shakespeare said, 'What's in a name?'
"Well, a lot is in a name! Your family, your background, and he's rejecting all of it.
"I can't confirm it's true, but for King Charles it would be a horror."
Make Way For Ye: Kanye West Crashes Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial in All-White Outfit — As Combs’ Son Risks Being Banned From Court For 'Swaying’ Jury
Meanwhile, other courtiers believe Harry is convinced that William intends to strip him and Markle of their titles once he takes the throne, and a name change was the prince's way to save face and stay ahead of such a scandalous demotion.
As RadarOnline.com reported last month, sources say William wants to scrub his American-based brother from the royal line of succession, and remove Harry and Meghan's Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as soon as he is crowned Britain's next monarch.
And Palace insiders suggest that might not be far in the future as the days of cancer-stricken Charles are numbered.
One courtier explains: "The removal would require an act of Parliament, but it's hardly a secret that the palace has already conducted private meetings with members of the government to discuss putting the plan into action."
Now, sources say that beleaguered Harry is taking heat from every corner for his ham-fisted efforts, and fears it may be too late to repair the damage as he wrestles with the consequences for his family's future.