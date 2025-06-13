EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Prince Harry's Name Change Revenge Bid — And How It Left Meghan Markle 'Blindsided' and 'Scrabbling to Protect Kids' Futures'

He spoke with his uncle Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, during his last visit to the U.K., but he dissuaded his nephew from following through by citing insurmountable legal hurdles.

However, a source denied Spencer talked him out of a name change, or that it would not be something he could accomplish legally, adding that the idea came from repeated delays by British officials to issue passports to their kids, which were ultimately granted.

Mountbatten-Windsor is the British royal family's official surname, which can be used by descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and sources say that’s the handle that appeared on the birth certificate of Harry and Meghan's kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.