'Tacky': Meghan Markle Savaged as Tasteless — For Announcing Her New 'Celeb Copycat' Wine Will Be Launched on Princess Diana's 64th Birthday
Meghan Markle has been blasted for her "tacky" new business venture.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood actress is launching a new wine on what would have been her mother-in-law, Princess Diana's, 64th birthday.
Meghan's Announcement
On Friday, June 20, the former actress' brand restocked its inventory for the first time since its launch back in early April, which sold out in under an hour.
Prior to the new announcement for As Ever, she posted on Instagram: "Yummies, and honeys, and fruit spreads, oh my! Come explore our summer drop – live now.
After the restocked items went live, Markle posted a photo of her upcoming alcoholic beverage on Instagram with the caption: "Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You’ve certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out…again! Sign up to be the first to order our debut As ever, Napa Valley Rosé July 1st at 8 a.m. PT."
According to the wine description, which is Markle's first-ever alcoholic offering from the brand: "With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining."
Diana's Birthday
Fans of the royal family were quick to notice the significant date Markle decided to launch the wine – Princess Diana's birthday.
The late princess was born on July 1, 1961 and tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, at the age of 36.
One user wrote on X: "It debuts on Princess Diana's birthday because Meghan is stalking her dead mother-in-law, which is super creepy, but not unexpected from this grifter."
Another said: "Shame on you for pandering to this fraud. Everything is a total failure. She is despicable selling wine on Princess Diana's birthday. My god, you cannot despise this woman enough."
A third mentioned: "Launching on her late MIL's birthday, who died because of a drunk driver."
A fourth tweeted: "Meghan Markle is going to sell 50 bottles of wine from As Ever on 7-1, which would be Princess Diana's birthday if she were still alive. Do you think the timing of this is kind of tacky?"
Brand Backlash
Shortly after the launch of Markle's apricot spread, it unfortunately received very negative reviews – including one by jam guru Donna Collins.
Collins told the Daily Mail: "It's a real disappointment that Meghan is selling a fruit spread, which is what you make when your jam fails.
"In the jam industry a spread is what we call something that didn’t work. It can have the best ingredients, but if I had a jam that was too runny, I’d slap a label on it and call it a spread. There’s no excuse for this. It should be perfect."
The jam queen also called out the former actress' use of “conventionally grown apricots, which will have used pesticides," saying: "And why is she using pectin, which is a gelling agent, unless it’s because her spread was too runny? Most spreads don’t use pectin."
Back in April, Markle claimed that it had completely sold out within half an hour of going live.
Shortly after the announcement, she was quickly accused of using the "oldest marketing trick in the book" by one royal expert.
Royal family expert Richard Eden was quick to brand the As Ever range as "pathetic" due to the limited range of products available.
He said: "Have you had a look at her lifestyle website, As Ever? It went live yesterday with the prices and everything. It's really pathetic. There's only about ten items. I was expecting quite a nice range.
"Come on. Sold out. I mean, give me a break. That's the oldest marketing trick in the book."