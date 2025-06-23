Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Meghan Markle

'Tacky': Meghan Markle Savaged as Tasteless — For Announcing Her New 'Celeb Copycat' Wine Will Be Launched on Princess Diana's 64th Birthday

Photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was slammed on social media for the date of her wine launch.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2025, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has been blasted for her "tacky" new business venture.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood actress is launching a new wine on what would have been her mother-in-law, Princess Diana's, 64th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's Announcement

kate middleton meghan markle moms war kids feud
Source: MEGA

The former actress' brand restocked its inventory for the first time since its launch back in early April.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, June 20, the former actress' brand restocked its inventory for the first time since its launch back in early April, which sold out in under an hour.

Prior to the new announcement for As Ever, she posted on Instagram: "Yummies, and honeys, and fruit spreads, oh my! Come explore our summer drop – live now.

Article continues below advertisement

After the restocked items went live, Markle posted a photo of her upcoming alcoholic beverage on Instagram with the caption: "Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You’ve certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out…again! Sign up to be the first to order our debut As ever, Napa Valley Rosé July 1st at 8 a.m. PT."

According to the wine description, which is Markle's first-ever alcoholic offering from the brand: "With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining."

Article continues below advertisement

Diana's Birthday

prince harry meghan markle princess diana birthday tribute
Source: MEGA

Fans of the royal family were quick to notice the significant date Markle decided to launch the wine.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the royal family were quick to notice the significant date Markle decided to launch the wine – Princess Diana's birthday.

The late princess was born on July 1, 1961 and tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, at the age of 36.

One user wrote on X: "It debuts on Princess Diana's birthday because Meghan is stalking her dead mother-in-law, which is super creepy, but not unexpected from this grifter."

Another said: "Shame on you for pandering to this fraud. Everything is a total failure. She is despicable selling wine on Princess Diana's birthday. My god, you cannot despise this woman enough."

A third mentioned: "Launching on her late MIL's birthday, who died because of a drunk driver."

A fourth tweeted: "Meghan Markle is going to sell 50 bottles of wine from As Ever on 7-1, which would be Princess Diana's birthday if she were still alive. Do you think the timing of this is kind of tacky?"

Article continues below advertisement

Brand Backlash

netflix mastermind meghan markle business launches celeb wine
Source: Netflix

Shortly after the launch of Markle's apricot spread, it unfortunately received very negative reviews.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
kevin costner rape accusation actress lawsuit western scene

EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of Kevin Costner's Rape-Accusation Nightmare After Actress Sued Him Over Shock Scene in Flop Western

Photo of the Mormon Wives

The Most Shocking Bedroom Confessions From 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' — From 'Soaking' to Soft-Swinging Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the launch of Markle's apricot spread, it unfortunately received very negative reviews – including one by jam guru Donna Collins.

Collins told the Daily Mail: "It's a real disappointment that Meghan is selling a fruit spread, which is what you make when your jam fails.

"In the jam industry a spread is what we call something that didn’t work. It can have the best ingredients, but if I had a jam that was too runny, I’d slap a label on it and call it a spread. There’s no excuse for this. It should be perfect."

The jam queen also called out the former actress' use of “conventionally grown apricots, which will have used pesticides," saying: "And why is she using pectin, which is a gelling agent, unless it’s because her spread was too runny? Most spreads don’t use pectin."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in April, Markle claimed that it had completely sold out within half an hour of going live.

Shortly after the announcement, she was quickly accused of using the "oldest marketing trick in the book" by one royal expert.

Royal family expert Richard Eden was quick to brand the As Ever range as "pathetic" due to the limited range of products available.

He said: "Have you had a look at her lifestyle website, As Ever? It went live yesterday with the prices and everything. It's really pathetic. There's only about ten items. I was expecting quite a nice range.

"Come on. Sold out. I mean, give me a break. That's the oldest marketing trick in the book."

netflix offer prince harry meghan markle new contract dianas death
Source: MEGA

Back in April, Markle claimed that it had completely sold out within half an hour of going live.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.