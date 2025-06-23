'Tacky': Meghan Markle Savaged as Tasteless — For Announcing Her New 'Celeb Copycat' Wine Will Be Launched on Princess Diana's 64th Birthday

Fans of the royal family were quick to notice the significant date Markle decided to launch the wine – Princess Diana's birthday.

The late princess was born on July 1, 1961 and tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, at the age of 36.

One user wrote on X: "It debuts on Princess Diana's birthday because Meghan is stalking her dead mother-in-law, which is super creepy, but not unexpected from this grifter."

Another said: "Shame on you for pandering to this fraud. Everything is a total failure. She is despicable selling wine on Princess Diana's birthday. My god, you cannot despise this woman enough."

A third mentioned: "Launching on her late MIL's birthday, who died because of a drunk driver."

A fourth tweeted: "Meghan Markle is going to sell 50 bottles of wine from As Ever on 7-1, which would be Princess Diana's birthday if she were still alive. Do you think the timing of this is kind of tacky?"