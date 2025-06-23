Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle Is Stuck in Doom Loop of Copying Celebs — And How It Could Land Her In Very Hot Legal Water

netflix mastermind meghan markle business launches celeb wine
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been accused of copying other celebrities once again by adding her own wine brand to her range of As Ever products.

June 23 2025, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has been accused of "jumping on the bandwagon" by releasing her own wine – and warned it is leaving her marooned in a loop of copycatting that could soon lead to her facing serious legal action

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has added rosé to her range of As Ever products, the first alcoholic beverage in her lifestyle brand.

Article continues below advertisement

'Running Out Of Steam'

netflix mastermind meghan markle business launches celeb wine
Source: MEGA

Markle has been told to come up with some fresh ideas after bringing out own her wine brand.

Article continues below advertisement

But her new venture has led to claims the former Suits star is again copying famous stars by launching her own wine brand and her lack of original thinking will see her "run out of steam" eventually, and possibly in further legal rows, according to royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

He said: "If we're going to discuss every time she launches a new product we might be very busy.

"She obviously has to keep on producing more and more things in order to get attention, because if she just released more jam, I guess we wouldn't bother to talk about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Following Brangelina's Lead

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are one of many celebrities to launch their own vino.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appear to have started the trend for celebrities releasing their own rosé, with the likes of Aussie singer Kylie Minogue and rocker Jon Bon Jovi doing similar in the last few years.

Vickers continued: "I don't know what hers (Meghan's) is, how hers is going to be so different from anybody else's. It's probably going to be more expensive."

Referring to a recent interview Meghan did with British fashion entrepreneur Emma Grede, he added: "She warned us... she was going to be doing all sorts of different things, even coming out of the kitchen and going into the drawing room, or into the world of fashion, or goodness knows what.

"So I guess this is the latest thing... I guess that she will keep doing more and more things like this. This is the world into which she's gone."

Article continues below advertisement

Piggybacking Off The Stars

netflix mastermind meghan markle business launches celeb wine
Source: Netflix

Markle is accused of ripping off Gwyneth Paltrow and others with her wellness brand.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
kate middleton one piece advice william second chance pp

EXCLUSIVE: How a Single Piece of Cold-Hearted Advice From IT Girl Persuaded Kate Middleton to Give Prince William a Second Chance

kylie jenner taunts selena gomez billionaire feud hollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Billionaires' Bust-Up! How Kylie Jenner's Digs at Selena Gomez are Fueling One of Hollywood's Bitterest Feuds

Article continues below advertisement

Vickers said Meghan is "always producing something new" – but is regularly being accused of lifting ideas from elsewhere.

Her Netflix show With Love Meghan was compared to Pamela Anderson's Cooking With Love — while lifestyle brand As Ever and drew comparisons to the likes of ventures by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Asked if Markle is simply piggybacking off what others have done and found success in, Vickers said: "That's probably right."

But he said it's actually "quite a good strategy", adding: "You've got to kind of keep going out into the market, and you've got to keep pushing ideas forward, and if one of them takes off, so be it."

However, he said long-term it could appear that she's "endlessly" going in "more and more directions, with more and more people involved, one thing after another".

"I just wonder how much substance there is there."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.