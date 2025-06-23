Why Meghan Markle Is Stuck in Doom Loop of Copying Celebs — And How It Could Land Her In Very Hot Legal Water

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appear to have started the trend for celebrities releasing their own rosé, with the likes of Aussie singer Kylie Minogue and rocker Jon Bon Jovi doing similar in the last few years.

Vickers continued: "I don't know what hers (Meghan's) is, how hers is going to be so different from anybody else's. It's probably going to be more expensive."

Referring to a recent interview Meghan did with British fashion entrepreneur Emma Grede, he added: "She warned us... she was going to be doing all sorts of different things, even coming out of the kitchen and going into the drawing room, or into the world of fashion, or goodness knows what.

"So I guess this is the latest thing... I guess that she will keep doing more and more things like this. This is the world into which she's gone."