Why Meghan Markle Is Stuck in Doom Loop of Copying Celebs — And How It Could Land Her In Very Hot Legal Water
Meghan Markle has been accused of "jumping on the bandwagon" by releasing her own wine – and warned it is leaving her marooned in a loop of copycatting that could soon lead to her facing serious legal action
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has added rosé to her range of As Ever products, the first alcoholic beverage in her lifestyle brand.
'Running Out Of Steam'
But her new venture has led to claims the former Suits star is again copying famous stars by launching her own wine brand and her lack of original thinking will see her "run out of steam" eventually, and possibly in further legal rows, according to royal biographer Hugo Vickers.
He said: "If we're going to discuss every time she launches a new product we might be very busy.
"She obviously has to keep on producing more and more things in order to get attention, because if she just released more jam, I guess we wouldn't bother to talk about it."
Following Brangelina's Lead
Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appear to have started the trend for celebrities releasing their own rosé, with the likes of Aussie singer Kylie Minogue and rocker Jon Bon Jovi doing similar in the last few years.
Vickers continued: "I don't know what hers (Meghan's) is, how hers is going to be so different from anybody else's. It's probably going to be more expensive."
Referring to a recent interview Meghan did with British fashion entrepreneur Emma Grede, he added: "She warned us... she was going to be doing all sorts of different things, even coming out of the kitchen and going into the drawing room, or into the world of fashion, or goodness knows what.
"So I guess this is the latest thing... I guess that she will keep doing more and more things like this. This is the world into which she's gone."
Piggybacking Off The Stars
Vickers said Meghan is "always producing something new" – but is regularly being accused of lifting ideas from elsewhere.
Her Netflix show With Love Meghan was compared to Pamela Anderson's Cooking With Love — while lifestyle brand As Ever and drew comparisons to the likes of ventures by Gwyneth Paltrow.
Asked if Markle is simply piggybacking off what others have done and found success in, Vickers said: "That's probably right."
But he said it's actually "quite a good strategy", adding: "You've got to kind of keep going out into the market, and you've got to keep pushing ideas forward, and if one of them takes off, so be it."
However, he said long-term it could appear that she's "endlessly" going in "more and more directions, with more and more people involved, one thing after another".
"I just wonder how much substance there is there."