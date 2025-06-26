Prince Harry Flees America 'In Terror Over Kids Safety' — As He Admits 'I've Made a Huge Mistake With My Life'

While Prince Harry's family was back home in London attending the Trooping the Color parade in London, honoring King Charles, he was home in California watching his state go up in flames amid the "No Kings" rallies.

As cars were being lit on fire, people were getting injured by fleeing vehicles and stores were being looted – Prince Harry was left worried and considering fleeing the city.

An insider told New Idea: "Harry's starting to wonder he made a huge mistake moving to California. Seeing the rest of the royals looking so happy, juxtaposed with what was going on a short drive away from his home, shook him. When you have a young family over him, it's easy to see why he's having regrets."