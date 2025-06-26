Prince Harry Flees America 'In Terror Over Kids Safety' — As He Admits 'I've Made a Huge Mistake With My Life'
Prince Harry has left America due to fear over his children's "safety."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the exiled royal admitted he's made a "huge mistake" after ditching his family in the United Kingdom and moving to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.
Harry's Regret
While Prince Harry's family was back home in London attending the Trooping the Color parade in London, honoring King Charles, he was home in California watching his state go up in flames amid the "No Kings" rallies.
As cars were being lit on fire, people were getting injured by fleeing vehicles and stores were being looted – Prince Harry was left worried and considering fleeing the city.
An insider told New Idea: "Harry's starting to wonder he made a huge mistake moving to California. Seeing the rest of the royals looking so happy, juxtaposed with what was going on a short drive away from his home, shook him. When you have a young family over him, it's easy to see why he's having regrets."
Meghan's Father's Day Blunder
As Prince Harry was fearing for his children's safety, his wife shared a video montage of never-before-seen moments of him with their two children to celebrate Father's Day in the United States.
For the first time, the couple decided to reveal their children's faces after years of trying to protect their privacy – but it wasn't the most ideal time in their state to do so.
Despite the post being dedicated to Prince Harry, a source told the publication: "He can't believe the post went up on the most violent of weekends in recent history — and one that required the US Marines to intervene to show Archie and Lilibet's faces online for the first time.
"It was a Father's Day gift from Meghan, but he's stunned she put the family at risk by doing the filming. He knows she means well, but her timing couldn't be worse. Some say the only way he can see to keep his family safe is to get away from LA."
Battle For Security
Rod Stewart Hit By 'Marriage Break-Up Rumors' After Wife Penny Lancaster Makes Very Unusual Move By Dodging His Lifetime Achievement Award Bash
When Prince Harry was a working member of the royal family, he received publicly funded security protection.
After he stepped down from royal duties with Markle back in 2020, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided he won't receive the same level of security because he isn't a working member of the family.
After the bombshell decision, Prince Harry filed a lawsuit challenging the decision to strip him of security.
Prince Harry claimed his private protection team in the United States does not have access to United Kingdom intelligence information.
Prince Harry's legal representative said in a previous statement: "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection comes too great a personal risk.
"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."
In May 2025, he lost his legal case, and during an emotional interview with the BBC, Prince Harry said he was "devastated" over the outcome.
He said: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."