'Just Like The 1992 Riots': Los Angeles Protests Compared To Historic Rodney King Rampage — 13 Years After Cop Beating Victim Was Found Dead At The Bottom of His Swimming Pool
The horrifying Los Angeles protests have been compared to the historic Rodney King rampage — on the anniversary of the cop beating victim's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal King was found dead at the bottom of his swimming pool by his fiancée, Cynthia Kelly, 13 years ago today.
The Los Angeles Riots
In early June 2025, protests erupted in Los Angeles after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided several city locations to arrest individuals allegedly involved in illegal immigration to the United States.
Day by day, the protests quickly spread, and clashes with law enforcement got worse – which eventually resulted in President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard.
As seen in many social media videos from the protests, many individuals were struck with rubber bullets, run over by fleeing vehicles and becoming violent.
The protests then sparked similar demonstrations across the United States to help bring awareness to the immigration issues.
'Just Like The 1992 Riots'
One video that particularly sparked comparison to the Rodney King riots is the dramatic footage of a frustrated driver running over the leg of a "No Kings" protester who was trying to block the vehicle’s path in Los Angeles over the weekend.
As seen in the clip, the unknown woman confronts and stands in front of the vehicle while putting her hand on the hood.
The female protestor decided to not move as the car started moving forward after getting the green light – which resulted in the woman tumbling to the ground and her leg getting run over.
After the video went viral, many users compared it to the historic 1992 riots.
One wrote on X: "Just Like 1992 Rodney King Riots."
Another user supported the driver's decision to remain in the car writing: "If you weren’t around for or don’t remember the 1992 Rodney King Riots in LA. Remember the Reginald Denny Rule. Don't stop, and don't let them pull you out of your vehicle."
A third added: "Reminder of what happened during Rodney King riots! You can lose your life by being dragged out of your vehicle and beaten to death! I think you shouldn't panic and keep trying to inch forward, but if your vehicle gets mobbed with them trying to break windows, etc."
Multiple users wrote about how much the 2025 Los Angeles riots are "reminding them" of the Rodney King riots, saying the "similarities are horrifying."
Rodney's Riots
Back in 1992, the Rodney King riots, also known as the "1992 Los Angeles uprising," were triggered by the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police Department officers who were videotaped beating King.
The incident, which was captured on tape by George Holliday, sparked widespread anger and violence over police brutality and racial injustice.
The riots lasted for six days and resulted in significant loss of life, injuries, arrests and a massive amount of property damage.
On May 1, 1992, King held a press conference and pleaded with the public, saying: "People, I just want to say, you know, can we all get along?"
King's Death
On June 17th, King died at just 47 years old.
That morning, King's fiancée, Cynthia Kelly, called 911 at about 5:25 in the morning after he was found at the bottom of the pool.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
According to the coroner's report, King "was in a state of drug and alcohol induced delirium."
The report added he "either fell or jumped into the swimming pool. The effects of the drugs and alcohol, combined with the subject's heart condition, thus incapacitated, was unable to save himself and drowned."