'Just Like The 1992 Riots': Los Angeles Protests Compared To Historic Rodney King Rampage — 13 Years After Cop Beating Victim Was Found Dead At The Bottom of His Swimming Pool

RadarOnline.com can reveal King was found dead at the bottom of his swimming pool by his fiancée, Cynthia Kelly, 13 years ago today.

The horrifying Los Angeles protests have been compared to the historic Rodney King rampage — on the anniversary of the cop beating victim's death.

The protests then sparked similar demonstrations across the United States to help bring awareness to the immigration issues.

As seen in many social media videos from the protests, many individuals were struck with rubber bullets, run over by fleeing vehicles and becoming violent.

Day by day, the protests quickly spread, and clashes with law enforcement got worse – which eventually resulted in President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard.

In early June 2025, protests erupted in Los Angeles after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided several city locations to arrest individuals allegedly involved in illegal immigration to the United States.

The female protestor decided to not move as the car started moving forward after getting the green light – which resulted in the woman tumbling to the ground and her leg getting run over.

As seen in the clip , the unknown woman confronts and stands in front of the vehicle while putting her hand on the hood.

One video that particularly sparked comparison to the Rodney King riots is the dramatic footage of a frustrated driver running over the leg of a "No Kings" protester who was trying to block the vehicle’s path in Los Angeles over the weekend.

After the video went viral, many users compared it to the historic 1992 riots.

One wrote on X: "Just Like 1992 Rodney King Riots."

Another user supported the driver's decision to remain in the car writing: "If you weren’t around for or don’t remember the 1992 Rodney King Riots in LA. Remember the Reginald Denny Rule. Don't stop, and don't let them pull you out of your vehicle."

A third added: "Reminder of what happened during Rodney King riots! You can lose your life by being dragged out of your vehicle and beaten to death! I think you shouldn't panic and keep trying to inch forward, but if your vehicle gets mobbed with them trying to break windows, etc."

Multiple users wrote about how much the 2025 Los Angeles riots are "reminding them" of the Rodney King riots, saying the "similarities are horrifying."