Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Chucks Even More Shade at Royal Family After Sharing Viral 'Baby Momma' Twerking Video And Insists She Lives 'Fun Life' With Royal Exile Harry

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA/YouTube/@EmmaGrede

Meghan Markle has thrown even more shade at the royal family in her latest podcast interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 17 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has thrown even more shade at the royal family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood actress insisted she lives a "fun life" with her husband, Prince Harry, on the latest episode of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast.

Meghan's Breaking It Down

meghan markle fun life
Source: YouTube/@EmmaGrede

Markle opened up about the viral video of her dancing along with Prince Harry in the delivery room.

During her latest podcast interview, Markle, 43, opened up about the viral video of her dancing along with Prince Harry in the delivery room before welcoming their daughter, Lilibet, four years ago.

The former Suits star captioned the post: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do!"

After sharing the clip to celebrate her daughter's birthday, Markle received a massive amount of backlash, and many social media users labeled it "embarrassing."

Being 'Authentic'

photos meghan markle hypocrite sharing intimate family moments privacy
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle shared a video of her and Prince Harry dancing.

When it comes to social media, Markle said to the host: "You have to be authentic. Did you see my 'Baby Momma' dance?"

The host, Grede, replied: "We maybe watched it like 20 times yesterday, and I was like, is that, is that her? Is that Prince Harry there with the fingers…I was like, okay…good on Harry, let's go. But that's you, right? Like that's you in a way that we kind of haven't been able to see you before.

"And I did like a little secret cheer, cause I was like, well, that's what I kind of want to see from you. Like I wanna see that happiness and that honesty and that ‘I don't give a f---’ kind of thing.”

Markle said: "That was four years ago. So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that's happening behind the scenes.

"I'm just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms."

'Fake Bump' Claims

meghan markle twerk
Source: MEGA/Instagram@meghan

Meghan Markle is utilizing the chatter about her dance video to help her own business.

After the video went viral, many social media users not only called out her "bad dance moves" – but they also accused her of not even "being pregnant" at the time and "faking her baby bump."

One person said: "That is not a pregnant belly. It’s a cushion or pillow. Pregnant bellies are not lumpy."

Another added: "That's not how a pregnant woman's belly looks!"

Meanwhile, other users mocked the couple for whining about their "privacy" in previous interviews, which led one person to comment: "I thought they wanted privacy?"

In an interview with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward accused Meghan of being a hypocrite because she has begged for "privacy," before adding: "They can do what they like, but why put it online?

"Does Meghan have no boundaries? I think it’s vulgar, unnecessary, attention-seeking. They make such a point about privacy and security, and then they put stuff out there. Meghan can’t resist putting it out there.

"I think it’s completely hypocritical for everything she stands for. It’s very embarrassing."

