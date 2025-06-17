EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Chucks Even More Shade at Royal Family After Sharing Viral 'Baby Momma' Twerking Video And Insists She Lives 'Fun Life' With Royal Exile Harry

During her latest podcast interview, Markle, 43, opened up about the viral video of her dancing along with Prince Harry in the delivery room before welcoming their daughter, Lilibet, four years ago.

The former Suits star captioned the post: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do!"

After sharing the clip to celebrate her daughter's birthday, Markle received a massive amount of backlash, and many social media users labeled it "embarrassing."