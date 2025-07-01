Revealed: How the Royal Family Feared Meghan Markle Wasn't in Love With Prince Harry and Would Spell 'Nothing But Trouble'

According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith in her Substack, Royal Extras, Anson had said: "We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all."

Anson, who died in 2020, also warned: "It’s worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both.

"Meghan is clearly brighter than Harry, but she has to be careful not to overshadow him."