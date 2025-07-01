Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Revealed: How the Royal Family Feared Meghan Markle Wasn't in Love With Prince Harry and Would Spell 'Nothing But Trouble'

Split photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle may not have been in love with Prince Harry according to a royal family member.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle was not in love with Prince Harry, at least that's what Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who thought the former actress would end up being a huge headache for the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It is believed Anson wasn't exactly sure of Markle's motives on the eve of the high-profile couple's wedding in May 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Love Is A Lie?

markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's love for Harry was put into question by the royal family.

According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith in her Substack, Royal Extras, Anson had said: "We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all."

Anson, who died in 2020, also warned: "It’s worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both.

"Meghan is clearly brighter than Harry, but she has to be careful not to overshadow him."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Trust Meghan'

harry
Source: MEGA

According to Lady Elizabeth Anson, many in the royal family wondered if Markle was right for Harry.

Smith, who had private conversations with Anson, was able to recall the royal's uncertainty regarding the Suits star. While Markle was "full of charm," and came across as "thoughtful," her demeanor apparently changed as the highly anticipated wedding drew closer, Anson claimed.

According to Anson, known as Liza to her close friends, Markle ruffled the Queen's feathers when she refused to share details on the big day.

"I don’t trust Meghan an inch. Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble," Anson is believed to have said. However, another insider shot down the claims.

While Anson is said not to have been a fan of Markle, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, received nothing but praise for her wedding day.

Article continues below advertisement

harry markle
Source: MEGA

Many of the royals didn't 'trust' Markle before her big day with Harry.

Smith wrote in her Substack: "Liza described it as a 'wonderfully beautiful and understated service, and the church was filled with people who loved them both. There was huge joy.

"'Kate wore the perfect dress for the Abbey, and the Queen couldn’t be missed because she was in bright yellow. At the reception in Buckingham Palace, the flowers looked like they came from the garden.

"'I am overwhelmed by how that family works rooms. Kate did it brilliantly. She was fantastic with perfect strangers. I watched her.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Snubbed By Jeff Bezos

netflix mastermind meghan markle business launches celeb wine
Source: MEGA

The former 'Suits' actress is believed to have ruffled the Queen's feathers before her wedding.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Vows to Flee America if Acquitted — As He Believes U.S. 'Doesn't Deserve' His Presence

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

How 'Diddy' Trial Has Been Thrown Into Chaos By One Move From Jury as They Stay Locked in Deliberations

Markle, 43, doesn't have many supporters in her corner these days, so it should come as no surprise that she was not invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's "wedding of the century," something she is said to not have been happy about.

"Meghan is reeling after not receiving an invitation Bezos and Sanchez's wedding as she considers herself more famous and important than guests such as the Kardashians," a source recently told RadarOnline.com.

The insider continued: "It shows just how much she and Harry have drifted from Hollywood's core social scene. Her podcast is one of the most-mocked in the world now on social media, and she's failed to rebrand herself as a philanthropist.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"As for Harry, the shift from royal duties to a celebrity lifestyle has hit a dead end. The fact she would love Lauren's life just rubs salt in the wound of the wedding snub."

Notable names attended the Amazon boss' wedding in Venice, including Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.