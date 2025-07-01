Revealed: How the Royal Family Feared Meghan Markle Wasn't in Love With Prince Harry and Would Spell 'Nothing But Trouble'
Meghan Markle was not in love with Prince Harry, at least that's what Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who thought the former actress would end up being a huge headache for the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It is believed Anson wasn't exactly sure of Markle's motives on the eve of the high-profile couple's wedding in May 2018.
Love Is A Lie?
According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith in her Substack, Royal Extras, Anson had said: "We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all."
Anson, who died in 2020, also warned: "It’s worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both.
"Meghan is clearly brighter than Harry, but she has to be careful not to overshadow him."
'I Don't Trust Meghan'
Smith, who had private conversations with Anson, was able to recall the royal's uncertainty regarding the Suits star. While Markle was "full of charm," and came across as "thoughtful," her demeanor apparently changed as the highly anticipated wedding drew closer, Anson claimed.
According to Anson, known as Liza to her close friends, Markle ruffled the Queen's feathers when she refused to share details on the big day.
"I don’t trust Meghan an inch. Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble," Anson is believed to have said. However, another insider shot down the claims.
While Anson is said not to have been a fan of Markle, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, received nothing but praise for her wedding day.
Smith wrote in her Substack: "Liza described it as a 'wonderfully beautiful and understated service, and the church was filled with people who loved them both. There was huge joy.
"'Kate wore the perfect dress for the Abbey, and the Queen couldn’t be missed because she was in bright yellow. At the reception in Buckingham Palace, the flowers looked like they came from the garden.
"'I am overwhelmed by how that family works rooms. Kate did it brilliantly. She was fantastic with perfect strangers. I watched her.'"
Snubbed By Jeff Bezos
Markle, 43, doesn't have many supporters in her corner these days, so it should come as no surprise that she was not invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's "wedding of the century," something she is said to not have been happy about.
"Meghan is reeling after not receiving an invitation Bezos and Sanchez's wedding as she considers herself more famous and important than guests such as the Kardashians," a source recently told RadarOnline.com.
The insider continued: "It shows just how much she and Harry have drifted from Hollywood's core social scene. Her podcast is one of the most-mocked in the world now on social media, and she's failed to rebrand herself as a philanthropist.
"As for Harry, the shift from royal duties to a celebrity lifestyle has hit a dead end. The fact she would love Lauren's life just rubs salt in the wound of the wedding snub."
Notable names attended the Amazon boss' wedding in Venice, including Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, and more.