EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Seething' She Didn't Get 'Golden Ticket' Invite To Jeff Bezos' Wedding — After We Revealed How Diva Duchess Is 'Consumed by Jealousy' Over Lauren Sánchez

However, the call never arrived, which irked Meghan as she believes she's more famous than some of the showbiz heavyweights who attended.

Plus, it's made her even more jealous of Lauren, who is now living the life she's always strived for.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Meghan is reeling after not receiving an invitation Bezos and Sanchez's wedding as she considers herself more famous and important than guests such as the Kardashians.

“It shows just how much she and Harry have drifted from Hollywood's core social scene.

“Her podcast is one of the most-mocked in the world now on social media and she's failed to rebrand herself as a philanthropist.

“As for Harry, the shift from royal duties to a celebrity lifestyle has hit a dead end.

“The fact she would love Lauren's life just rubs salt in the wound of the wedding snub."