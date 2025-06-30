EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Seething' She Didn't Get 'Golden Ticket' Invite To Jeff Bezos' Wedding — After We Revealed How Diva Duchess Is 'Consumed by Jealousy' Over Lauren Sánchez
Meghan Markle was left "seething" after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez left her off their A-list wedding guest list.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 43, was desperately keen to nab an invite to the multi-million dollar nuptials in Venice last weekend in a bid to cement herself in the world of Hollywood power players.
'More Famous Than Kardashians'
However, the call never arrived, which irked Meghan as she believes she's more famous than some of the showbiz heavyweights who attended.
Plus, it's made her even more jealous of Lauren, who is now living the life she's always strived for.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Meghan is reeling after not receiving an invitation Bezos and Sanchez's wedding as she considers herself more famous and important than guests such as the Kardashians.
“It shows just how much she and Harry have drifted from Hollywood's core social scene.
“Her podcast is one of the most-mocked in the world now on social media and she's failed to rebrand herself as a philanthropist.
“As for Harry, the shift from royal duties to a celebrity lifestyle has hit a dead end.
“The fact she would love Lauren's life just rubs salt in the wound of the wedding snub."
Envy Of Sánchez's Billionaire Life
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Meghan is "consumed with jealously" over Sánchez who has "everything" the former Hollywood actress and "wanted to be."
The former Suits star, 43, has been following the Bezos wedding enviously and sees Sánchez of having a "fantasy life."
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Lauren is everything Meghan thought she'd become. Instead, Meghan’s peddling preserves while Lauren's draped in diamonds on the Cannes red carpet."
The sheer amount of stars who attending their wedding, including the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio and Barack Obama shows just how much influence they have on the showbiz scene.
A-List Podcast Snub
Whereas Meghan's famous pals are slowly dwindling.
Another insider said: "They don’t have that many friends left."
Her lack of big-name showbiz pals was made even more glaring after it ras revealed Markle has struggled attracting superstars to appear on her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.
An insider revealed: "She's dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up, and the absence of high-profile guests in the line-up is raising eyebrows.
"Especially hers. I mean, she lives in California, and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez.
"There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem! It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."
Unfortunately for Markle, she's even struggling to secure mid-tier names for her show, and according to a Hollywood PR expert, she seems to be reaching out to influencers and startup CEOs because the biggest names in Hollywood aren't picking up her calls.
"Not exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on," one insider said.
They added: "Securing buzzworthy guests typically requires strong industry connections, but with Meghan's current outreach yielding few callbacks, her ambitious vision may be suffering due to more prominent figures in the entertainment world.
"She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience."