Meghan Markle 'Consumed With Jealousy' Over Lauren Sánchez — As Jeff Bezos' Fiancee is 'Everything She Wanted to Be'

The royal has been facing challenges when it comes to creating buzz around her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, and is attempting to land superstar guests.

An insider revealed: "She's dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up, and the absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows. Especially hers. I mean, she lives in California, and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez.

"There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem! It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."

Unfortunately for Markle, she's even struggling to secure mid-tier names for her show, and according to a Hollywood PR expert, she seems to be reaching out to influencers and startup CEOs because the biggest names in Hollywood aren't picking up her calls.

"Not exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on," the expert said.

They added: "Securing buzzworthy guests typically requires strong industry connections, but with Meghan's current outreach yielding few callbacks, her ambitious vision may be suffering due to more prominent figures in the entertainment world.

"She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience.