Meghan Markle 'Consumed With Jealousy' Over Lauren Sánchez — As Jeff Bezos' Fiancee is 'Everything She Wanted to Be'
Meghan Markle has been "consumed with jealousy" over Lauren Sánchez.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the future wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is "everything" the former Hollywood actress and wife of Prince Harry "wanted to be."
Jealous Meghan
As Sánchez preps to marry the Amazon billionaire, Markle was left "fuming" to see her have the fantasy life in Cannes decked out in diamonds.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Lauren is everything Meghan thought she’d become. Instead, Meghan’s peddling preserves while Lauren’s draped in diamonds on the Cannes red carpet."
Over the weekend, Sánchez celebrated her upcoming nuptials with her close A-list girl squad by her side - including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and more.
While the future Mrs. Bezos stunned and attracted dozens of cameras, Markle quietly canceled plans to celebrate her 7th wedding anniversary at home with Prince Harry.
"They don’t have that many friends left," another insider said.
Lauren's Platform
While Sánchez has global fame and a lot of money now due to Bezos, she is still using her platform for good use.
An insider explained: "Lauren has actual influence. She’s got Jeff Bezos money and the ability to shape conversations on a global scale. Meghan has a podcast that fizzled, a jam label, and a reputation for burning bridges."
While Sánchez is surrounded by the hottest stars in Hollywood, Markle is finding it impossible to land an A-list guest for her struggling podcast.
Podcast Problems
The royal has been facing challenges when it comes to creating buzz around her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, and is attempting to land superstar guests.
An insider revealed: "She's dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up, and the absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows. Especially hers. I mean, she lives in California, and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez.
"There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem! It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."
Unfortunately for Markle, she's even struggling to secure mid-tier names for her show, and according to a Hollywood PR expert, she seems to be reaching out to influencers and startup CEOs because the biggest names in Hollywood aren't picking up her calls.
"Not exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on," the expert said.
They added: "Securing buzzworthy guests typically requires strong industry connections, but with Meghan's current outreach yielding few callbacks, her ambitious vision may be suffering due to more prominent figures in the entertainment world.
"She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience.