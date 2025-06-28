EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton V Meghan Markle – New 'Moms War' Explodes As Kids Are Dragged into Vicious Feud

For anyone who's ever wanted to know more about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex approached the 2021 birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana, now they know.

RadarOnline.com can reveal on June 4, Meghan Markle marked Lili's 4th birthday with three loving posts on Instagram – including a lengthy behind-the-scenes video filmed in her hospital room hours before the delivery.

Both Lili and brother Archie, 6, "were a week past their due dates," the 43-year-old captioned the clip, "so when spicy food, all that walking and acupuncture didn't work – there was only one thing left to do."

Meghan Markle twerked, bounced and dropped it down to Starrkeisha's The Baby Momma Dance song as Prince Harry dipped in and out of frame, showcasing his own moves.

The clip blew up on social media, where reactions were mixed, ranging from "joyful" and "relatable" to "cringey," "corny" and worse.

And the verdict back at Kensington Palace?

In-laws Prince William and Princess Kate "couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the video" – and it has led to a new ‘moms war" blowing up between Catherine and Markle.