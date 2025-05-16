Meghan Markle 'Has Warned King Charles He'll NEVER See His Grandkids' in 'Cruel' Dig at 'Dying' Monarch

Buckingham Palace did issue a statement about the judge's decision over Harry's security, stating, "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

With their security hopes crushed, Harry and Markle reportedly believe they have "no choice" but to protect their children by staying in California – far from the UK, where they've faced death threats since stepping back from the royal family in 2020.

Their eldest son Archie turned six last week, but the number of times he's seen his grandfather Charles in his young life can be counted on one hand.

Meanwhile, the King is thought to have met his youngest granddaughter, Lili, only once.

The palace source added: "It's a devastating thought, especially with Charles' health issues, that Archie and Lilibet will likely never see him in person again.

"But this is his choice as far as Harry and Meghan are concerned."