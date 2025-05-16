Meghan Markle 'Has Warned King Charles He'll NEVER See His Grandkids' in 'Cruel' Dig at 'Dying' Monarch
Last week, Prince Harry's public plea to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father, "who won't speak to me" after years of estrangement, was met with loud silence from the monarch.
Now, royal insiders claim King Charles' refusal to patch things with Harry, 40, and wife Meghan Markle, 43, could mean the 76-year-old may never lay eyes on his grandchildren again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-royals share son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3,
A palace source explained: "Meghan knows where she stands with Charles, and there's no going back.
"She and Harry have done everything to try to get through this impregnable wall around his father since he became King.
"As far as Markle's concerned, this is Charles' decision to not see his grandchildren – and if that's the case, she's happy to keep them away."
After UK judges rejected Harry’s ongoing appeal for security at home, the prince offered a tentative olive branch to his estranged family during a BBC interview.
He insisted: "There's no point continuing to fight anymore – life is precious."
Insiders say Markle and her PR ally Meredith Maines masterminded the interview to "pressure Charles" and gauge how committed he truly was to reconciling with Harry and his grandchildren.
A source said: "It felt like the only way they could get a message to Charles and tell him how much Harry wants to see him.
"They're devastated and both genuinely shocked to have not had any response from Charles to the interview. It's hurt Harry deeply, and he's starting to accept that the door's really closed on his former life."
Buckingham Palace did issue a statement about the judge's decision over Harry's security, stating, "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."
With their security hopes crushed, Harry and Markle reportedly believe they have "no choice" but to protect their children by staying in California – far from the UK, where they've faced death threats since stepping back from the royal family in 2020.
Their eldest son Archie turned six last week, but the number of times he's seen his grandfather Charles in his young life can be counted on one hand.
Meanwhile, the King is thought to have met his youngest granddaughter, Lili, only once.
The palace source added: "It's a devastating thought, especially with Charles' health issues, that Archie and Lilibet will likely never see him in person again.
"But this is his choice as far as Harry and Meghan are concerned."
Harry was criticized for commenting that he doesn't know "how much longer my father has left," but when it comes to seeing his grandkids, Charles' age and illness are weighing on his mind.
Veteran royal biographer Jennie Bond has spoken of the King's "great sadness", adding: "Charles is a sentimental man and a doting grandfather to George, Charlotte and Louis.
"I'm sure, as his struggle with cancer continues, he thinks more about the great loss of not being able to spend time with Harry's children."