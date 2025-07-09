On-Off Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Reunite' and Leave Fans Baffled With New Family Photo After 'Exes' Crashed Jeff Bezos' Honeymoon
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have called it quits on their relationship, but they are not done acting like a couple, which has left fans scratching their head, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The high-profile exes recently crashed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, leading to more theories that they're still trying to work things out.
What Is Happening?
Boom took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 9, to drop a batch of photos from his vacation, including one featuring his ex, Perry.
In the snap, the Lord of the Rings actor, the Firework singer, their daughter Daisy, 4, and his teen son Flynn, whom he shares with Miranda Kerr, posed together while on a boat.
"Dump 4 ya," Bloom captioned, but fans didn't quite know what to make of the photo and quickly had questions in the comments section.
"I'm so confused," one person responded, and another said: "Tell me they are not breaking up and it was all lies!"
A third user added: "Hope you and Katy get back together," and a fan asked, "So are you two back in a relationship?"
Despite Bloom, 48, and Perry, 40, not being in a relationship anymore, they can't seem to stay away from one another as they were spotted with their daughter on a mega-yacht sailing along the Amalfi Coast for the "wedding of the century."
The I Kissed a Girl hitmaker rocked a black bikini with light blue shorts and a matching button-down shirt, while the movie star went the casual route, showing off a white t-shirt, black hat, and sunglasses.
One Tough Breakup
The duo began dating in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, before welcoming their daughter, but their breakup shook their fanbases, with Bloom and Perry clearing things up days later in a statement.
They wrote: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.
"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
'Katy Is Upset'
Another insider claimed that while Bloom and Perry's split was "amicable," it still did a number on the music star.
"Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life," the insider said at the time.
Perry's emotions were indeed on display in Australia when she broke down in tears while on stage during her Lifetimes tour.
A video taken from her show on June 30 captured a teary-eyed Perry standing in awe on stage as she made a heart sign with her hands in a gesture of gratitude for the audience.
"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world," she told the crowd. Fans were all about Perry for putting on a brave face and performing "even in the hard times."
One person said: "Happy she is still pushing through even in the hard times. The hate, the divorce, yet she’s still thriving. I feel bad for her."
"The fact that she's a mother this time with the man who left her and has already been seen with another woman breaks my heart," another added, referring to a mysterious woman Bloom was seen with soon after the split, who was later identified as a prominent stylist.