Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Katy Perry

On-Off Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Reunite' and Leave Fans Baffled With New Family Photo After 'Exes' Crashed Jeff Bezos' Honeymoon

Split photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Family
Source: MEGA;@Orlandobloom/instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still living it up together despite their split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have called it quits on their relationship, but they are not done acting like a couple, which has left fans scratching their head, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The high-profile exes recently crashed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, leading to more theories that they're still trying to work things out.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Happening?

bloom
Source: @Orlandobloom/instagram

Bloom shared a 'dump' of photos on Instagram of his summer vacation, with one including Perry.

Boom took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 9, to drop a batch of photos from his vacation, including one featuring his ex, Perry.

In the snap, the Lord of the Rings actor, the Firework singer, their daughter Daisy, 4, and his teen son Flynn, whom he shares with Miranda Kerr, posed together while on a boat.

"Dump 4 ya," Bloom captioned, but fans didn't quite know what to make of the photo and quickly had questions in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement

perry bloom
Source: MEGA

The couple remain attached at the hip, despite parting ways.

"I'm so confused," one person responded, and another said: "Tell me they are not breaking up and it was all lies!"

A third user added: "Hope you and Katy get back together," and a fan asked, "So are you two back in a relationship?"

Despite Bloom, 48, and Perry, 40, not being in a relationship anymore, they can't seem to stay away from one another as they were spotted with their daughter on a mega-yacht sailing along the Amalfi Coast for the "wedding of the century."

The I Kissed a Girl hitmaker rocked a black bikini with light blue shorts and a matching button-down shirt, while the movie star went the casual route, showing off a white t-shirt, black hat, and sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

One Tough Breakup

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

The singer was said to be left 'upset' by the breakup, which had been in motion for 'months.'

The duo began dating in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, before welcoming their daughter, but their breakup shook their fanbases, with Bloom and Perry clearing things up days later in a statement.

They wrote: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Article continues below advertisement

'Katy Is Upset'

perry
Source: @kaniskh/X

Perry broke down in tears while performing after the 'devastating' breakup.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
greg gutfeld foxnews

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

michelle obamas flirtfest win back barack secret divorce rumors

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama Launches Shameless Flirtfests With Other Men to 'Wind Up Husband Barack' As Secret Divorce Rumors Keep Raging

Another insider claimed that while Bloom and Perry's split was "amicable," it still did a number on the music star.

"Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life," the insider said at the time.

Perry's emotions were indeed on display in Australia when she broke down in tears while on stage during her Lifetimes tour.

A video taken from her show on June 30 captured a teary-eyed Perry standing in awe on stage as she made a heart sign with her hands in a gesture of gratitude for the audience.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world," she told the crowd. Fans were all about Perry for putting on a brave face and performing "even in the hard times."

One person said: "Happy she is still pushing through even in the hard times. The hate, the divorce, yet she’s still thriving. I feel bad for her."

"The fact that she's a mother this time with the man who left her and has already been seen with another woman breaks my heart," another added, referring to a mysterious woman Bloom was seen with soon after the split, who was later identified as a prominent stylist.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.