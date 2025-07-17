Chilling Footage: Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Threatens To 'Crush' Her Hand In Resurfaced 'RHOBH' Clip — After Reality Star Was Granted A Restraining Order
In a startling turn of events, a chilling moment from Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has resurfaced, casting a shadow over Denise Richards' domestic abuse allegations against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, RadarOnline.com.
On Thursday, July 17, Richards, 54, was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, 49, just 10 days after he filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the legal documents, Richards alleges Phypers has been systematically abusive since their marriage in 2018, with a shocking account of violence that is difficult to ignore.
The 2020 episode showed Richards and Phypers attending a backyard barbecue with all of her costars at Kyle Richards' home. After Denise got into an argument with Teddi Mellencamp, she grabbed Phypers' hand to leave, as she told him, "Baby, let's go."
As Phypers began making snide comments about the ladies, his wife warned, "Baby, don't say a word, we're on the camera," with Kyle in hot pursuit pleading, "What's happening?"
'Don't Tell Me What to Say'
"Baby, don't say a f------- word." Denise reiterated as they were surrounded by crew members. Phypers snarled in a low voice, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it.”
Fans recalled in horror watching the moment as it aired during Denise's final season on RHOBH, sharing comments about the clip and how disturbing it was.
"I completely remember this scene and thinking it was a huge red flag at the time!" one viewer wrote, while a second noted: "My heart stopped when I saw this. I can’t believe this wasn’t made into a big deal, bc it is. This is so concerning!!!!" A third fan shared their heartbreak for Denise, commenting, "We knew this was really bad, but I wish that convo got pushed more. This is so sad."
Co-Stars Were 'Worried'
During the Season 10 reunion show, host Andy Cohen probed the disturbing incident.
"Denise, what was going on there? I believe he said he was going to crush your hand," Cohen prompted, to which Denise confirmed: "Yeah, he was going to crush my hand." She added that Phypers later claimed, “I don’t even remember saying that. I don’t know why I would say that because I’m afraid of you.”
But her co-stars' concern was palpable. Sutton Stracke declared, "Zero tolerance. Zero. Unacceptable." Garcelle Beauvais expressed her shock after witnessing the viral exchange online, admitting, "I didn’t hear it on the show, but I saw it on social media, and that's when I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ … I was worried."
Evidence of Violence
Denise didn't just voice her fears. She documented them in her TRO request, even including a photo of her badly bruised eye.
The shocking allegations outlined in court documents detail a harrowing six-year marriage filled with physical and emotional abuse. From choking, slapping, and violent threats to reportedly hacking into her electronic devices, Denise's claims paint a portrait of terror.
“Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me,” she detailed, "among his other threats of harm to me and himself."
Obama Divorce Bombshell: Barack and Michelle Finally Address Rocky Romance Rumors After Months of Split Speculation — 'She Took Me Back'
Threats Against Her Life
Denise revealed her fear of reporting these assaults due to his menacing threats: "He has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police.”
She recounted the tense days leading up to their alleged separation on July 4, where the abuse escalated, with Phypers reportedly hurling degrading insults at her, calling her vile names. In one particularly alarming allegation, she stated, "I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try," referencing Phypers' volatile temper.
Moreover, she claimed Phypers boasts a cache of unregistered firearms and body armor, intensifying her fears for her safety. Denise is now asking Phypers to cover her legal expenses and attend a 52-week batterer intervention program, insisting on tangible repercussions for his actions.