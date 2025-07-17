Chilling Footage: Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Threatens To 'Crush' Her Hand In Resurfaced 'RHOBH' Clip — After Reality Star Was Granted A Restraining Order

"Baby, don't say a f------- word." Denise reiterated as they were surrounded by crew members. Phypers snarled in a low voice, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it.”

Fans recalled in horror watching the moment as it aired during Denise's final season on RHOBH, sharing comments about the clip and how disturbing it was.

"I completely remember this scene and thinking it was a huge red flag at the time!" one viewer wrote, while a second noted: "My heart stopped when I saw this. I can’t believe this wasn’t made into a big deal, bc it is. This is so concerning!!!!" A third fan shared their heartbreak for Denise, commenting, "We knew this was really bad, but I wish that convo got pushed more. This is so sad."