Savannah Chrisley's Plastic Surgery Work Exposed: Reality Star Went Under the Knife For 'Nose Job and Breast Implants' — After Revealing She Dropped 40 Pounds With Liposuction

"Based on the recent and throwback IG posts, it's possible Savannah has had more than just liposuction," cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright told RadarOnline.com. "Her facial features suggest a likely nose job, as her nasal bridge appears more refined and lifted compared to earlier photos.

"There may also be subtle changes that point toward fillers to increase cheek volume."

According to Prado-Wright, the 27-year-old has also altered her breasts.

"Her breast size and upper pole fullness in the current image suggest breast implants, which is consistent with the sculpted look many patients aim for alongside liposuction," she explained. "Taken together, these changes reflect a cohesive aesthetic transformation that’s common when someone undergoes body contouring and wants to align other areas with their new look."