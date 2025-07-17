Savannah Chrisley's Plastic Surgery Work Exposed: Reality Star Went Under the Knife For 'Nose Job and Breast Implants' — After Revealing She Dropped 40 Pounds With Liposuction
Savannah Chrisley has gone under the knife numerous times, according to a top cosmetic surgeon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star recently opened up about tackling her 40-pound weight gain by getting liposuction, but it appears she's gotten more work than just that.
Going Under The Knife... A Lot
"Based on the recent and throwback IG posts, it's possible Savannah has had more than just liposuction," cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright told RadarOnline.com. "Her facial features suggest a likely nose job, as her nasal bridge appears more refined and lifted compared to earlier photos.
"There may also be subtle changes that point toward fillers to increase cheek volume."
According to Prado-Wright, the 27-year-old has also altered her breasts.
"Her breast size and upper pole fullness in the current image suggest breast implants, which is consistent with the sculpted look many patients aim for alongside liposuction," she explained. "Taken together, these changes reflect a cohesive aesthetic transformation that’s common when someone undergoes body contouring and wants to align other areas with their new look."
Chrisley's Weight Dilemma
On Tuesday, July 15, Chrisley touched on cutting weight from her body during an episode on her podcast, Unlocked, after gaining "40 pounds, literally, in three months."
"I was going through all kinds of s--- with my endometriosis, and I had taken this medication," she told her listeners.
Chrisley continued: "It happened fast. It was a while ago. It was around Christmastime."
The TV star revealed she "felt like s---" before the procedure, which "took a toll" on her "physically … mentally and emotionally."
Chrisley admitted she felt like a "whole different human being."
The podcast host hesitated on announcing her liposuction over fear of the "judgment" she would face.
"That’s the thing, being on TV and having to do a campaign shoot for a product. I’m like, ‘I can’t show up looking the way that I look," Chrisley said. "To me, it didn’t fit the brand. I didn’t feel good."
Chrisley is feeling herself these days, as is her mother, Julie, who, along with her husband Todd, was pardoned by President Trump and released from prison.
So... About That Free Haircut?
The couple were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. Todd, 56, was handed a 12-year sentence, and Julie, 52, was given 7 years behind bars. They were also ordered to pay $17.8million in restitution.
However, now that they're both free, Julie is trying to keep up with her looks after spending time without her glam team, and her first stop? Getting a free haircut.
"She came in like it was a business deal,” a salon insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "She said she’d tag us in a photo, maybe post on TikTok, all in return for comped cut and color. She’s trading clout for curls!"
They added: "Julie’s running a full-blown PR tour. She’s got MAGA fans, a new narrative, and she’s working every angle to re-enter society as a rebranded 'Momfluencer.'"
Another source compared Julie's transformation journey to fellow reality star Kate Gosselin, who also dramatically updated her look years into her TV career.
"She’s gunning for Gosselin 2.0: freebies, staged pap shots, overly layered highlights," they said. "All she’s missing is a teeth-whitening deal."