Julie Chrisley Begs For Free Haircut Following Prison Release Despite Disgraced Star and Husband Todd Demanding Huge Paycheck For New Reality Show

"She came in like it was a business deal,” a salon insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "She said she’d tag us in a photo, maybe post on TikTok, all in return for comped cut and color. She’s trading clout for curls!"

Julie is said to have received a fresh update on her hair, losing the dark roots she picked up while rotting behind bars.

In May, President Trump pardoned Julie and Todd, and they were freed from prison after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022, but Julie now has a new sense of confidence.

"Julie’s running a full-blown PR tour," the insider said. "She’s got MAGA fans, a new narrative, and she’s working every angle to re-enter society as a rebranded 'Momfluencer.'"