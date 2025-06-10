Julie Chrisley Begs For Free Haircut Following Prison Release Despite Disgraced Star and Husband Todd Demanding Huge Paycheck For New Reality Show
Julie Chrisley made sure to hit up the hair salon following her prison release, but she wasn't exactly intending on paying, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Chrisley Knows Best star is said to have begged to get a free haircut, despite her and fellow jailbird husband, Todd, angling to get a big paycheck in a new reality show.
Looking For Freebies?
"She came in like it was a business deal,” a salon insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "She said she’d tag us in a photo, maybe post on TikTok, all in return for comped cut and color. She’s trading clout for curls!"
Julie is said to have received a fresh update on her hair, losing the dark roots she picked up while rotting behind bars.
In May, President Trump pardoned Julie and Todd, and they were freed from prison after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022, but Julie now has a new sense of confidence.
"Julie’s running a full-blown PR tour," the insider said. "She’s got MAGA fans, a new narrative, and she’s working every angle to re-enter society as a rebranded 'Momfluencer.'"
Another insider compared the 52-year-old's new journey to fellow reality star Kate Gosselin, who also dramatically updated her look years into her TV career.
"She’s gunning for Gosselin 2.0: freebies, staged pap shots, overly layered highlights," they said. "All she’s missing is a teeth-whitening deal."
Julie and Todd's reality show ran from 2014 to 2023 on the USA network, but now TV executives are reportedly eager to bring the couple back to the small screen.
The only problem? Julie and Todd are said to want too much cash.
Back To The Small Screen?
"We would love to work with them, but their price tag is way too high," one reality television producer revealed. "And it's not entirely clear if they'll be worth the money. Will people want to watch them?"
However, another producer was left scratching their head when it came to the direction a possible reality show would take.
They pondered: "What everyone has to decide is what a Chrisley show will look like. What will the angle be? That's important in deciding what the cost should be."
'I Would Have Remorse...'
While they denied all of the charges, the reality pair were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy in 2019.
They were cleared of state tax evasion in Georgia in October 2019, but were convicted of federal tax evasion following a three-week trial in May 2022.
Todd was eventually handed a 12-year sentence, and Julie was given 7 years behind bars. They were also ordered to pay $17.8million in restitution.
The two began their sentences on June 17, 2023, but were released on May 28, 2025, after Trump pardoned them.
"It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean," Trump, 78, told Julie and Todd's 27-year-old daughter, Savannah, following his decision.
Despite his conviction, Todd doubled down on his innocence stand, and said, "I would have remorse if it was something that I did. The corruption that went on in our case is going to continue to unfold," after walking out of prison.