RADAR INVESTIGATES: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Painful Breakup – How Work and Actor's 'Flirting Habit' Led The Couple To Call It Quits...Again

It was difficult for Katy Perry to contain her emotions on the final night of the Australian leg of her Lifetimes World Tour on June 30. As she held her arms overhead and made a hand-heart gesture, the singer addressed the crowd with tears in her eyes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia," she said with a shaky voice before pulling herself together to perform her hit song Firework.

The weepy moment came just days after news broke of Perry's split from fiancé Orlando Bloom following a nine-year romance. The former couple, who got engaged in 2019, share daughter Daisy, 4.