Katy Perry
Exclusive

RADAR INVESTIGATES: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Painful Breakup – How Work and Actor's 'Flirting Habit' Led The Couple To Call It Quits...Again

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship may have crumbled due to his love of flirting with others.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 19 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

July 19 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

It was difficult for Katy Perry to contain her emotions on the final night of the Australian leg of her Lifetimes World Tour on June 30. As she held her arms overhead and made a hand-heart gesture, the singer addressed the crowd with tears in her eyes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia," she said with a shaky voice before pulling herself together to perform her hit song Firework.

The weepy moment came just days after news broke of Perry's split from fiancé Orlando Bloom following a nine-year romance. The former couple, who got engaged in 2019, share daughter Daisy, 4.

A 'Toxic' Relationship?

Photo of Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, and Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney joined Bloom at Jeff Bezos' Venice bash days after the split.

While Perry, 40, was crying on stage, Bloom, 48, was posting inspirational messages on his Instagram ("each day is a new beginning," read one) and returning from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice, where he was spotted partying and cozying up to Sydney Sweeney.

While his notoriously flirty behavior had always been an issue throughout the course of their relationship, the source said there were other factors at play in their split, most notably the stress of their high-octane careers.

"Katy and Orlando were both so tightly wound," claimed the insider, who added: "They started to bicker, and it got worse and worse over time. It became borderline toxic."

Perry's Rough Time

Photo of Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Bloom cozied up to Perry's pal Jamie Mizrahi at a pre-wedding party.

Perry has been especially on edge. In May 2024, she ended her seven-season gig as a judge on American Idol amid harsh reviews.

"The trolling she endured during that time was on another level, and that pressure bled into her home life with Orlando," said the insider.

That same year, she sparked more backlash for working on a new record with Dr. Luke, whom Kesha had sued for sexual assault in 2014. (Katy defended herself on the Call Me Daddy podcast, saying, "He was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with.")

The album, 143, was supposed to mark her big comeback to performing, but critics took a chainsaw to it. "(Katy sounds) as if she'd just punched in between American Idol tapings," one harsh review read.

Photo of Orlando Bloom, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Bezos' lavish celebration became Bloom's carefree escape from his broken engagement.

Her reputation took an even bigger hit in April after she joined Gayle King and four other women on Blue Origin's trip to space, and later that month, footage of her lackluster dance moves on the opening night of her Lifetimes tour went viral.

"Katy's strong, but she was very rattled by the criticism," said the insider.

And Perry wasn't getting the support she needed from Bloom. "He was sympathetic to a point, but he grew tired of having to constantly console her," the source claimed, noting that the actor thought her trip to space was a bad idea."

Meanwhile, the Lord of the Rings star, who shares son Flynn, 13, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, has also been under pressure, work-wise.

Living Separate Lives?

Photo of Katy Perry, Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Gayle King accompanied Perry on Blue Origin's space trip amid backlash and career pressure.

"He's been in a creative rut for a while," the source said, and added, "He's been hustling hard for a hit movie after a quiet few years."

The combined stress took a toll.

"It reached the point where Katy and Orlando were living separate lives and going for large chunks of time without communicating because the tension was so palpable," the insider claimed.

Bloom's post-breakup behavior is only making matters worse.

On June 27, he made headlines after he was seen hugging a mystery woman in the back of a boat at Bezos' pre-wedding party (making matters worse, she was later identified as Perry's pal, stylist Jamie Mizrahi).

Photo of Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Dr. Luke collaboration and 'American Idol' exit fueled tension in Perry's home life with Bloom.

He also reportedly partied all weekend at the A-list affair like he seemingly didn't have a care in the world, giving no hint he'd just broken up with his fiancée of six years.

"He's been pretty insensitive," said the source, who added Perry's friends aren't surprised.

"Orlando's always been this way. He’s a total flirt who can't really stop himself, especially now that he's officially single. Her friends are telling her she's better off without him."

