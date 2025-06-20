Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's 'Explosive' Fight Over Her 'Embarrassing' Trip To Space — 'She Hoped He'd Be More Supportive'
Details about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's "explosive" fight have been revealed.
Following the California Gurls historic trip to space, she was hoping to receive support from her own fiancé as fellow celebrities and social media users slammed her for her behavior, RadarOnline.com can report.
Space Backlash
In early April, Perry, along with Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, took an eight-minute trip to space with the Jeff Bezos-founded tech company.
The ladies were allegedly attempting to bring awareness to women in aeronautics, but it instead brought a massive amount of criticism from fellow celebrities and social media users.
After the historic flight concluded, Perry walked out of the spaceship and kissed the ground for the cameras and crowd watching – which she "regretted."
Even though the pop singer claimed she felt "super connected to love," she was ripped for being dramatic and over-the-top following her trip that only lasted minutes.
The Fight Over Space
While social media users were blasting Perry, she wasn't receiving the "support" she hoped for from her own fiancé.
An insider told Daily Mail: "He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings.
"Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space — motherf------ space — and your partner isn't impressed. She hoped he'd be more supportive."
Despite not being supportive behind closed doors, Bloom was in attendance with their daughter, Daisy, to watch the historic moment.
Wedding Drama
Perry and Bloom, whose relationship was already on the rocks before her space trip, are currently arguing over upcoming nupitals — and it's not their own.
The two are facing tensions as they continue to discuss plans for the wedding of the year, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.
Unfortunately, Perry is not able to attend due to prior commitments with her current tour, but Bloom is still on the guest list.
The insider dished: "Katy feels like they're really her friends more than his, and yet he's the one going to the wedding.
"And he's insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he's not particularly close to either of them. She feels like it's a 'f--- you' to her from him."
Another major reason the I Kissed A Girl pop singer is ticked is because the wedding is celebrating the two people who made her trip to space possible.
The source explained: "He complains about her going to space, and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it possible for her to do this in the first place.
"That's difficult for her to accept. They're already spiraling, and now the wedding is another thing that they have to fight about."
The couple has been together since 2016 and split up briefly the following year.
They rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2019 but put their 2020 wedding on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The two share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy, and Bloom has a son, Finn, from his previous marriage to supermodel Miranda Kerr.