Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's 'Explosive' Fight Over Her 'Embarrassing' Trip To Space — 'She Hoped He'd Be More Supportive'

In early April, Perry, along with Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, took an eight-minute trip to space with the Jeff Bezos-founded tech company.

The ladies were allegedly attempting to bring awareness to women in aeronautics, but it instead brought a massive amount of criticism from fellow celebrities and social media users.

After the historic flight concluded, Perry walked out of the spaceship and kissed the ground for the cameras and crowd watching – which she "regretted."

Even though the pop singer claimed she felt "super connected to love," she was ripped for being dramatic and over-the-top following her trip that only lasted minutes.