Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
EXCLUSIVE: The One Where There's a ‘Silver Fox’ — Jennifer Aniston's New Man Jim Curtis Has The 'Friends' Hottie Ready for 'Meaningful Relationship' After String of Failed Marriages

Jennifer Aniston is under a love spell with Jim Curtis and ready for a meaningful relationship after failed marriages.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston is under a love spell with Jim Curtis and ready for a meaningful relationship after failed marriages.

July 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

There's a new mystery man in Jennifer Aniston's life – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her hot body, happiness and rich home life aren't just byproducts of positivity and luck-by-love alone.

Friends close to the Friends alum – who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux – said the star has found love and meaning with her life coach, Jim Curtis.

The Man Jen Needs

Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux are in the past as Jim Curtis brings calm to Jennifer Aniston's life.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux are in the past as Jim Curtis brings calm to Jennifer Aniston's life.

Insiders said the previously unlucky-in-love actress, 56 – her marriages to Pitt and Theroux both fizzled – Aniston is back to prioritizing romance and has found what has long eluded her.

"I have close friends who say this man is just what she needed," said an L.A.-based source. "He's one of her spiritual guides, but Jen's clients call him a life coach."

The tall silver fox, who runs a Northern California wellness empire, is a former model and Wall Street trader.

"Jen is at a stage where she wants love in her life, not just work success," explained the source. "She loves her work but is ready to have a meaningful relationship. That's what she's putting energy into now. He's not a spotlight hog. She's saying he's good for her spirit and heart, and she feels safe and calm and seen. He's not a rebound guy."

The source said that friends are "thrilled" for the Friends star, who split from Pitt and Theroux after highly publicized breakups.

"She's had a lot of big relationships – and high-profile disappointments – but this guy is meeting her where she is now," said the insider.

"She's clearheaded and confident. This isn't just about chemistry, though that's part of it. It's about connection."

Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow cheer Aniston's new bond with silver fox Curtis.
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow cheer Aniston's new bond with silver fox Curtis.

The source said the couple "bond over wellness," and he's helping Aniston with her Silver Consciousness project.

She's created The Silver Edition, part of her lifestyle brand, focused on helping fans take the leap into healthy living.

"She sells space-clearing tools, written guides and a ton of silver jewelry," said the source. "It's spiritual, practical and about releasing the past. It fits right in with the message of empowerment Jen is embracing."

Bringing Out The Best In Jen

Life coach Curtis joins Aniston's 'Silver Edition' journey of healing and connection.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Life coach Curtis joins Aniston's 'Silver Edition' journey of healing and connection.

Insiders said Aniston has been attending events hosted by A-listers like Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Jay Shetty, and has also bonded with health-focused celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox.

"This man is not just a phase," a pal said. "He's been in her life a long time and is bringing out her most authentic, energized self. They've never seen Jen happier."

