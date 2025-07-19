EXCLUSIVE: The One Where There's a ‘Silver Fox’ — Jennifer Aniston's New Man Jim Curtis Has The 'Friends' Hottie Ready for 'Meaningful Relationship' After String of Failed Marriages

The tall silver fox, who runs a Northern California wellness empire, is a former model and Wall Street trader.

"Jen is at a stage where she wants love in her life, not just work success," explained the source. "She loves her work but is ready to have a meaningful relationship. That's what she's putting energy into now. He's not a spotlight hog. She's saying he's good for her spirit and heart, and she feels safe and calm and seen. He's not a rebound guy."

The source said that friends are "thrilled" for the Friends star, who split from Pitt and Theroux after highly publicized breakups.

"She's had a lot of big relationships – and high-profile disappointments – but this guy is meeting her where she is now," said the insider.

"She's clearheaded and confident. This isn't just about chemistry, though that's part of it. It's about connection."