EXCLUSIVE: Country Icon Tim McGraw’s Career Dead Due To a Broken-Down Body — 'This Might Be Time To Hang It Up'

Feeble Tim McGraw has canceled an upcoming performance in Colorado after a slew of recent surgeries on his back and knees, and now there are genuine fears he may never get back on his feet and perform again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 58-year-old country crooner was poised to open the two-day Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, but sources said he was in "too much pain."

McGraw previously stepped away from a Netflix series on bull riding because of his crippling body woes.