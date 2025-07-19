Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Country Icon Tim McGraw’s Career Dead Due To a Broken-Down Body — 'This Might Be Time To Hang It Up'

Photo of Tim McGraw
Source: MEGA

Tim McGraw's career may be coming to an end due to brutal injuries.

July 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Feeble Tim McGraw has canceled an upcoming performance in Colorado after a slew of recent surgeries on his back and knees, and now there are genuine fears he may never get back on his feet and perform again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 58-year-old country crooner was poised to open the two-day Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, but sources said he was in "too much pain."

McGraw previously stepped away from a Netflix series on bull riding because of his crippling body woes.

Is He Done?

Photo of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Source: MEGA

Faith Hill fears her husband McGraw's injuries could lead to permanent damage if he doesn't rest.

"He's battered his body for so long with his relentless touring schedule and hellish workouts that he can't stand up straight at this point," said an insider.

"Tim is a perfectionist. He can't just go all the way – he must go above and beyond. He's obsessed with being the best, and sadly, it has wreaked havoc on his middle-aged bones."

The star reportedly sustained injuries during his Standing Room Only tour last year.

'I Can't Move Quickly'

Photo of Tim McGraw
Source: MEGA

The 'TL's Road House' podcast revealed McGraw's struggle with back and knee surgeries.

"I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries, and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, all the things that are going on, there were times this year that I thought this might be it," he shared on the TL's Road House podcast in May. "This might be time to hang it up."

He added that he works out but can't do a thing without putting serious thought and care into it.

"I can't move quickly," said the country star. "Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas, I have to do massages."

Photo of Tim McGraw
Source: MEGA

'Standing Room Only' tour injuries have left McGraw unable to perform at the Colorado event.

McGraw's tour is scheduled to resume next month and continue through October, and friends are crossing their fingers he'll be up to it.

The insider said McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, is worried sick, and that he should listen to her, because "he could permanently damage his body if he doesn't take time to rest and recover properly."

