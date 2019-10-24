Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tim McGraw Reveals Wife Faith Hill’s ‘Ultimatum’ Before His Sobriety: ‘Partying Or Family, Take Your Pick!’ ‘I’d made drinking a crutch,’ the country star writes in new memoir.

More than 10 years after he finally quit drinking, Tim McGraw is telling all about his rock bottom moment in his marriage to his wife, Faith Hill.

In his new book on wellness, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, the country superstar, 52, said he was 40 pounds overweight and grieving the sudden deaths of his father, stepfather and high school mentor when he began using liquor as a “crutch.”

“I drank more to dull the discomfort,” he said of the “darkest period” of his life.

He came to a turning point when his no-nonsense better half, 52, sat him down and issued a strict “ultimatum.”

“Getting real like only she can do, Faith told me, ‘Partying or family, take your pick,’” he recalled in the new read, out November 5.

He said there was “no question” on his choice, and McGraw soon got sober.

Now, he’s teaching fans how to transform their lives physically and emotionally like he did.

And 11 years after his wife gave him a choice, the couple recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

However, as Radar previously reported, their marriage isn’t perfect.

“Faith is terrified of his temptations,” an insider recently said. “It nearly destroyed their marriage before!”