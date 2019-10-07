Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Celebrate 23rd Wedding Anniversary Amid Marriage Troubles Country stars have hit rocky roads due to ‘It’s Your Love’ singer’s partying.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this weekend and took the opportunity to gush about each other in sweet tribute posts.

“Happy anniversary baby!!” wrote McGraw, 52, this Sunday, October 6, alongside a photo of the two at the 1997 American Music Awards.

“23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!!” he added. “I love u.”

RadarOnline.com readers know the country stars tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed daughter Gracie one year later. They welcomed Maggie in 1998 and Audrey in 2001.

“To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love,” wrote Hill, 52, alongside a throwback photo of them together. “Love you 💗❤️.”

She also replied to her husband’s Instagram post with three heart emojis.

Hours after the singers shared their tributes, McGraw posted another photo of him with Hill.

“Another pic for our anniversary……just for fun :)” he wrote.

While McGraw and Hill seem more in love than ever after 23 years of marriage, Radar readers know there’s been some scandalous ups and downs in their relationship.

“Tim and Faith have faced many challenges over the years, but they’ve managed to keep going,” a friend of McGraw told Radar.

This September, the “It’s Your Love” singer was caught buying booze despite his commitment to sobriety.

“Tim has been clean and sober for 11 years, but he likes to throw a good party!” an insider revealed. “When he and Faith entertain, they have alcohol ready and available for guests.”

But the source said Hill still worries her husband could relapse.

“Faith is terrified of his temptation,” the insider added. “It nearly destroyed their marriage before!”

His past alcohol and drug use also led him to get aggressive with men, or flirty with women.