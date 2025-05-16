EXCLUSIVE: Country Superstar Tim McGraw, 57, 'Terrified' His Body Won't Hold Up After Brutal Back Surgery to Finally Get Him Back on the Road
Following a slew of surgeries and months of physical therapy, country music great Tim McGraw is still set to return to the stage, and RadarOnline.com can reveal, the 57-year-old star is terrified his battered body won’t hold up and that he’ll have to drop the curtain on touring.
Pummeled by health woes last year, Faith Hill's hubby pulled out of a starring role in a Netflix rodeo-drama series and scrapped the rest of his 2024 concerts to undergo surgeries on both knees.
Now a source has told us while McGraw is still battling back pain that may require another surgery, the cowboy is determined to perform with Reba McEntire and Jelly Roll at a May 31 Nashville concert.
"Tim hasn't played a show since last June – this is about the longest he's gone without performing since he first started out in the 1980s," they said.
The insider added: "He still doesn't feel 100 percent, but he figures the longer he waits, the harder it will be for him to come back. But he is worried about his knees and his back and doing even more damage."
Sources attributed the Like It, I Love It singer's crippling woes to a backwards tumble off the stage at a 2022 concert, and the grueling, four-hours-a-day workouts that he began after quitting booze in 2008.
"Tim admits that he went overboard working out to take his focus off booze, and he's paying the price," the source said.
But they stressed: "He's a trouper and ready to see how things go back on stage, but fears it might be too tough, even for him. He's terrified his show might be over.”