That's A Wrap! CBS Cancels Stephen Colbert's Late-Night Talk Show Days After Host Slammed Network's Parent Company For Giving President Trump a 'Big Fat Bribe'

While Colbert has been highly critical of Trump throughout the years, he brought his employer into the monologue in a big way.

"As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I'm offended, and I don't know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company," he declared. However, the comedian said his pain would be lessened if he got the same deal, joking, "But just taking a stab at it, I'd say $16million would help."

The South Carolina native continued to hammer his network's parent company.

"Paramount knows they could have easily fault it because in their own words, the lawsuit was completely meritless.

"Unlike the payoffs from ABC and Twitter, Paramount's settlement did not include an apology. Instead, the corporation released a statement where they said, 'You may take our money, but you will never take our dignity. You may, however, purchase our dignity for the low, low price of $16million.'"

He added: "I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles: it's Big Fat Bribe."