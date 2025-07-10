EXCLUSIVE: Late Night Limbo — 'Axes Dangling' Over Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart's Heads Amid Paramount Takeover Deal

Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert's late-night tenures face an uncertain future as Skydance Media CEO David Ellison's $8billion Paramount takeover has stalled for a second time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A second 90-day extension was enacted regarding the merger between Paramount, the parent company of Colbert and Stewart's networks, CBS, and Comedy Central, respectively, on July 7.

The extension has bought regulators, executives, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) more time to work out the deal.

One key issue standing in the way of the deal is the FCC's pending approval of CBS' broadcast license transfer to Skydance Media.