'The Godfather Presidency': Donald Trump Facing Accusations He Is Running White House 'Like a Mob Boss'

Representative Jamie Raskin has been open about his concerns about the current climate among legislators; some are terrified of pushing back against the controversial president, or even some of his powerful donors, who may make their lives a nightmare.

"If you’re a freshman Republican, and they’re telling you Elon Musk will spend $5 million in a primary to defeat you... You’re not going to mess with them anymore," Raskin explained in an interview.

He added the volatile environment compels these officials to "just get in line like sheep."

The Tesla founder, 54, spent millions of his own money to help Trump beat Kamala Harris in November 2024, but his friendship with Trump has completely fallen apart over the last couple of months