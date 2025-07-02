'The Godfather Presidency': Donald Trump Facing Accusations He Is Running White House 'Like a Mob Boss'
Donald Trump is going to make you an offer you can't refuse... and if you do, he will get his way regardless.
At least that is what some are claiming is happening during his presidency, as Trump is being accused of running the White House "like a mob boss," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Do As You're Told?
Representative Jamie Raskin has been open about his concerns about the current climate among legislators; some are terrified of pushing back against the controversial president, or even some of his powerful donors, who may make their lives a nightmare.
"If you’re a freshman Republican, and they’re telling you Elon Musk will spend $5 million in a primary to defeat you... You’re not going to mess with them anymore," Raskin explained in an interview.
He added the volatile environment compels these officials to "just get in line like sheep."
The Tesla founder, 54, spent millions of his own money to help Trump beat Kamala Harris in November 2024, but his friendship with Trump has completely fallen apart over the last couple of months
Raskin has made it clear that he believes everything is currently being run like a "mafia operation," and it doesn't hurt that the former reality star was brought up in the gritty world of New York's real estate, helping him define his modus operandi.
The 79-year-old has also formed a huge network of political operators through relationships with the city’s key figures, something that began with his father, Fred, who mentored him in a world where "politically connected" meant the ability to flex financial muscle for favors.
"Most of the people on this stage I’ve given to, just so you understand, a lot of money... I give to everybody," Trump once said during a GOP debate, once again showing off his connections.
He added at the time: "When they call, I give. And do you know what? When I need something from them... they are there for me."
Trump and His 'Cult'
However, Trump has changed his party dramatically, as critics have noted loyalty to Trump is now the litmus test for GOP loyalty, with most falling in line.
Trump's ego has only grown while reeling in judicial alliances, all the while fighting through two impeachments and a ton of legal challenges. All this has transformed him into a political juggernaut, now hailed as a folk hero within his loyal fanbase, which some refer to as a "cult."
While his supporters drool at the sight of their "hero," his critics are clearly anxious about the next chapter in his presidency, especially if his mob mentality continues to be what drives his decisions.
Despite the backlash and questions over his leadership approach, Trump is, of course, all about himself; so much so that he wants to see his mug on Mount Rushmore.
Trump first mentioned his dream of being on the mountain during his first term while having a conversation with then-South Dakota representative Kristi Noem. In return, Noem, who is a loyal supporter of the MAGA movement, gave the politician a model sculpture of Mount Rushmore with his face included on it.
Robin Borglum Kennedy, the granddaughter of Gutzon Borglum, the artist behind the masterpiece, made sure to let Trump know his face won't be on the iconic mountain anytime soon.
Trump Rushmore
"It was conceived as a tribute to the ideals of America," she said in an interview. "Not to any one man." And regardless of what Trump wants on the mountain, experts believe any other addition could be the end of the display, as cracks are already showing.
Former superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial Dan Wenk has also warned against any new additions, as he previously stated: "You wouldn't add another face to Borglum's Mount Rushmore just like you wouldn't add one to da Vinci's Last Supper.
"But I recognize that these types of ideas are no longer off the table."
No word yet if Trump will try and push through with his "mob boss" personality and strong-arm his face on the mountain.