Donald Trump's Dream of Being Added to Mount Rushmore in Tatters Amid Fears Vandals Would Cave in Entire Monument

Construction on the South Dakota mountain, which features the faces of iconic presidents including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, began in 1917 and was completed in 1941. And while Trump may order his administration to make some room on the rock for his face, one family member close to the construction isn't on board with that idea.

Robin Borglum Kennedy, the granddaughter of Gutzon Borglum, the artist behind the masterpiece, was quick to push back on the controversial politician's hope.

"It was conceived as a tribute to the ideals of America," she said in an interview. "Not to any one man." And regardless of what Trump wants on the mountain, experts believe any other addition could be the end of the display, as cracks are already showing.