Donald Trump's Dream of Being Added to Mount Rushmore in Tatters Amid Fears Vandals Would Cave in Entire Monument
Donald Trump has made it clear he deserves plenty of praise, noting his dreams of winning a Nobel Peace prize... and to be carved into Mount Rushmore.
However, RadarOnline.com can reveal the president's fantasy of being immortalized into a big piece of mountain is hanging off the edge of the cliff over fears that his biggest haters will destroy his face.
Mount Rushmore's Newest Addition?
Construction on the South Dakota mountain, which features the faces of iconic presidents including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, began in 1917 and was completed in 1941. And while Trump may order his administration to make some room on the rock for his face, one family member close to the construction isn't on board with that idea.
Robin Borglum Kennedy, the granddaughter of Gutzon Borglum, the artist behind the masterpiece, was quick to push back on the controversial politician's hope.
"It was conceived as a tribute to the ideals of America," she said in an interview. "Not to any one man." And regardless of what Trump wants on the mountain, experts believe any other addition could be the end of the display, as cracks are already showing.
From A Dream To A Nightmare
"Fortunately, from my view, and not just for Trump but anybody else, they're fighting against the reality of the rock," he said.
Some of Trump's critics have also mentioned that the new addiction would be vandalized, as one person said: "Isn't his ego big enough already? This would get destroyed almost immediately."
Another added: "If it did happen, there’d be a bunch of people blowing the whole mountain up."
Trump first mentioned his hopes of being on the mountain during his first term during a conversation with then-South Dakota representative Kristi Noem. In return, Noem, who is a loyal supporter of the MAGA movement, gave the 79-year-old a model sculpture of Mount Rushmore with his face included on it.
"One of the concerns about an additional face is that you could activate these fractures," geomechanical engineer Paul Nelson said. "If you remove material, you could be removing support."
Nelson also made clear it would be "extremely difficult, if not impossible, to carve an additional face on Mount Rushmore," noting that Lincoln's nose would have to be sacrificed.
Former superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial Dan Wenk has also warned against any new additions, as he previously stated: "You wouldn't add another face to Borglum's Mount Rushmore just like you wouldn't add one to da Vinci's Last Supper.
"But I recognize that these types of ideas are no longer off the table."
Trump Isn't Done
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has taken it a step further by introducing legislation to make the change.
However, hardcore supporters shouldn't pack their bags and head over to South Dakota quite yet.
According to the National Park Service, the mountain will remain untouched for now: "The carved portion of Mount Rushmore has been thoroughly evaluated, and there are no viable locations left for additional carvings."
Trump has other ideas in mind in the meantime, including a National Garden of American Heroes, which would be a sculpture garden to honor 250 Americans. Another group is also proposing a sculpture garden and learning center in the Black Hills, aimed at "preserving all chapters of the American story," which may align more with the former reality star's warped vision.