EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Crusading Florida Politician Leading Trump's 'Declassification' Task Force Declares Dept. of Justice 'Needs to Release Epstein Files'
Crusading Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is vowing to expose the FBI's long-hidden case files about convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein – and unmask any A-list celebrities, power brokers and politicians who victimized the creep's illicit harem of women and underage girls.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, rising GOP star Luna, who heads President Donald Trump's newly formed bipartisan Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, insisted it's time the public learns the truth about Epstein's long-rumored blackmail operation – and the wealthy and famous folks ensnared in its worldwide web.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, sources charge that conniving financier Epstein covertly recorded some of his clients and pals with sex slaves at his New York City townhouse and private estate of Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands – all to extort the well-heeled horndogs.
Luna, 35, said: "The Department of Justice needs to release these files. Jeffrey Epstein was a bad person, and people belong in jail for what was done – regardless of what station they occupied in life."
Luna's declaration comes as newly installed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was stymied in her recent demand for the FBI's complete Epstein dossier.
Instead of complying with her order, the bureau supplied a smattering of warmed-over files that have circulated in public for years.
It was later alleged that the FBI's New York field office withheld thousands of documents that could rip the lid off Epstein's alleged flesh-peddling operation.
Sources said the damning files are locked in a vault beneath the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in Manhattan. The bombshell cache is said to contain more than 12,000 never-before-seen documents, as well as video footage captured by the surveillance systems that Epstein hardwired into his pleasure palaces to catch his perverted pals in despicable acts.
Sources said the FBI confiscated the footage when it raided Epstein's properties, but the evidence in 2019 has never been publicly exposed because of the fiend's suspicious New York City jail cell death in the same year while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.
Epstein notoriously rubbed elbows with the globe's influential elite, including Britain's Prince Andrew, former CIA Director William Burns, famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Israel's ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former President Bill Clinton.
In the case of some, such as tech titan Bill Gates and magician David Copperfield, Epstein even entertained them at his homes.
To date, no famous figures have been implicated in crimes related to Epstein, and all of his associates have denied any misconduct or knowledge of his sordid activities.
Luna has not seen the FBI's Epstein files – but she has said she suspects their release could shake the current world order and finally blow a hole through the wall of denials and silence from the guilty.
She told RadarOnline.com: "I'm hearing the files name people among the rich and powerful, and obtaining them will be a true test of whether or not justice is truly blind in this nation."
The lawmaker's conspiracy-busting task force is also working toward fulfilling Trump's recent executive order to declassify all of the government's files about the 1960s assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his New York senator brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
"The federal government has been hiding information for decades," she told RadarOnline.com. "It is time to give Americans the answers they deserve."
Sources said the creation of the task force, which falls under the House Oversight Committee, comes amid the Trump administration's promised push toward government transparency.
Luna says the team will bolster the president's goal in a variety of ways.
Luna explained: "Once the secret documents are released, my task force will investigate them and hold hearings and call witnesses. It's a multi-faceted approach towards giving Americans the answers they've wanted for decades.
"We'll also look into topics like 9/11, UAPS [unidentified anomalous phenomena better known as UFOs] and the origins of COVID-19 that are not covered by Trump's executive order."
Sources say exposing the government's secrets won't be easy, given that there are individuals who don't want them to see the light of day.
Luna said: "Any effort to undermine this task force and declassification is an admission in itself. We definitely have a fight ahead of us – but we are not backing down!"
As for JFK's 1963 murder, Luna said she believes modern technology and the testimony of surgeons who worked furiously to save him – as well as the findings of those who conducted his autopsy – will prove that the president likely died in a hail of bullets from multiple gunmen and not just two fired by accused killer Lee Harvey Oswald.
Luna revealed: "We have been informed of the existence of whistleblower reports stating that the CIA hid and even destroyed evidence in the aftermath of JFK's death.
"We will be aggressively pursuing those reports and have already requested their release."
The task force has pushed to hear testimony from the surviving physicians who worked on JFK – many of whom have said they didn't agree with the Warren Commission's lone gunman theory – as well as people who sat on "various commissions" investigating the assassination, according to Luna.
The congresswoman blamed the government's lack of candor for the public's low trust.
She said: "In a free and fair society, the government must be transparent and work for the people – rather than operate in the shadows.
"We need to do better – and it starts now."