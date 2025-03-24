EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Crusading Florida Politician Leading Trump's 'Declassification' Task Force Declares Dept. of Justice 'Needs to Release Epstein Files'

Luna explained: "Once the secret documents are released, my task force will investigate them and hold hearings and call witnesses. It's a multi-faceted approach towards giving Americans the answers they've wanted for decades.

"We'll also look into topics like 9/11, UAPS [unidentified anomalous phenomena better known as UFOs] and the origins of COVID-19 that are not covered by Trump's executive order."

Sources say exposing the government's secrets won't be easy, given that there are individuals who don't want them to see the light of day.

Luna said: "Any effort to undermine this task force and declassification is an admission in itself. We definitely have a fight ahead of us – but we are not backing down!"

As for JFK's 1963 murder, Luna said she believes modern technology and the testimony of surgeons who worked furiously to save him – as well as the findings of those who conducted his autopsy – will prove that the president likely died in a hail of bullets from multiple gunmen and not just two fired by accused killer Lee Harvey Oswald.