WATCH: Jessica Simpson Sparks Major Health Fears By 'Slurring' Her Speech in Disturbing New Footage — 'Someone Had a Cocktail on the Plane!'
Jessica Simpson has sparked major health fears after posting a video of herself "slurring" her speech.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 44, uploaded the video onto her Instagram account on Wednesday ahead of her performance at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.
She was making her way to Enterprise to rent a car but rather than intriguing fans with her travel arrangements, she left them concerned for her welfare instead.
Simpson, who has battled booze demons in the past, can be heard saying: “Hey everybody, it's Jessica Simpson. We just landed in Austin, and right now I'm going to wait in line at Enterprise. This is not an ad, but I'm getting a rental car."
The With You hitmaker – who recently announced her split from husband Eric Johnson – was wearing a blue faux fur jacket over a cheetah print outfit, which she accessorized with a large silver cross, a silver belt, and sunglasses.
A number of questions in the comments addressed her manner of speaking, with one fan asking: "What's with the slurring though?"
Another commenter suggested: "Someone had a cocktail on the plane lol," despite Simpson's seven years of sobriety.
"Remember in Newlyweds when she spoke like a normal girl?" someone else asked.
Another noted: "She is talking a little slow..but did you notice at the end how she said I’m gonna cut in line. Such bs celebrity privilege!"
"Girlfriend hit the sauce on the flight," another fan chimed in.
"I thought this was Jennifer Coolidge in White Lotus," someone else added, in reference to Coolidge's eccentric character Tanya McQuoid.
Last month, Simpson revealed in a new interview sobriety has actually helped her to become more honest and to feel more comfortable in her own skin.
The mother-of-three explained: "Around 2016, '17, I was writing out here in Los Angeles with some of the biggest hitmakers.
"I have songs from those times that I never released because they just didn't feel like me.
"Every time I would write, I was a little afraid of myself. It was almost too much, especially because I was drinking at the time.
"But once I gave up the alcohol, the fears just diminished. They went away. And it was so much easier for me to access myself artistically."
The Dukes of Hazzard star said when she was drinking, she thought she was cool and could find "cool words that would rhyme, that wouldn't be so expected. I overthought it when I drank."
Last year Jessica — who recently hinted that her estranged husband Eric cheated on her in her savage new comeback track, Leave — denied claims that she is drinking again.
She addressed a commentator speculating about her sobriety underneath a sweet post for her son, Ace.
After the proud mom boasted about their shared love of scratch-off lottery tickets, a fan accused her of drinking in the comments section, writing, "STOP DRINKING!"
The singer-turned-entrepreneur was quick to respond, asserting that she has been alcohol-free since October 2017.
"I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017, and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," she wrote.