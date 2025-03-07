Jessica Simpson Hints Ex Eric Johnson CHEATED On Her In New Song With Shocking Lyrics Months After Announcing Heartbreaking Split — 'She's Everything But Me'
Jessica Simpson has hinted her ex-husband Eric Johnson has cheated on her in her newest song.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking lyrics in the singer's savage track, which was released months after the former couple announced their divorce.
After months of split speculation, Simpson announced the heartbreaking news in January 2025.
She said at the time to E! News: "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."
Now a single lady, the singer, 44, officially launched her musical comeback by releasing a jaw-dropping song, which is leading fans to believe the former NFL star cheated.
The lyrics of the song Leave are: "What we had was magic / Now you've made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from is empty.
"Your weakness made me lonely / Unholy matrimony / Did you do to her what you did to me.
"Was she on her knees / She's everything but me."
The song continues with: "Want you to leave / I don't even wanna breathe the air you breathe / Oh I'd rather die / Then let you be inside me with her on your mind / I am stronger on my own / So hold on / I'm letting you go."
On an Instagram post, Simpson admitted: "Leave is my most vulnerable track yet."
Weeks before the savage track was released, Simpson shared an emotional note to her followers on Instagram about her "soul."
She wrote: "Music makes you unbecome to become, and through this process, my soul has been pulled to the very place it belongs. To the girl I was, I love you. To the woman I am, I am proud of you. To the woman I am becoming, I am excited for you. Let's do this…it's GO TIME."
According to the Daily Mail, Simpson created the new album as her marriage to Johnson was failing.
A source told the site: "It will be about her broken heart, so, yeah, I guess you can call it a revenge, a heartbreak album.
"When Jessica writes music, she pours her heart into it and has no filter, it's very personal. So the album will really be about the struggles she has been through at home. It is super emotional and shares her side of the story.
"She has been working on the album for years, there is a lot in there."
Before the couple announced their split, rumors were circulating for months, especially after the two were spotted without their wedding bands.
In addition, Simpson and Johnson weren't spotted together often and failed to acknowledge each other's birthdays or annivesaries on social media.
The pair share three children: daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, five.