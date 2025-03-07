Jessica Simpson Hints Ex Eric Johnson CHEATED On Her In New Song With Shocking Lyrics Months After Announcing Heartbreaking Split — 'She's Everything But Me'

Now a single lady, the singer, 44, officially launched her musical comeback by releasing a jaw-dropping song, which is leading fans to believe the former NFL star cheated.

The lyrics of the song Leave are: "What we had was magic / Now you've made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from is empty.

"Your weakness made me lonely / Unholy matrimony / Did you do to her what you did to me.

"Was she on her knees / She's everything but me."