EXCLUSIVE: Nobel Peace Prize Shock On Horizon? How Donald Trump May Win Award After 'Obsessed' President Cried 'I Deserve It!'

Shortly after being voted in for a second term as president, Trump's odds to win the Nobel Peace Prize were at +1100, and now they sit at +650 as he attempts to get Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talk peace amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump is currently ahead of other potential winners, Julian Assange and researcher Tim Friede

However, Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde, thinks "it will be tough" for Trump to win.

"He is dictating terms that the Europeans are very scared of and are really worried about what’s going to come of this," he previously said in an interview. “Right now, I don’t think there’s the prospect of a Nobel Peace Prize. But you never know.”