Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nobel Peace Prize Shock On Horizon? How Donald Trump May Win Award After 'Obsessed' President Cried 'I Deserve It!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump may finally get the Nobel Peace Prize, an award he's yearned over for years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 22 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump desperately wants the Nobel Peace Prize, and betting markets think he will finally get it as the controversial president is currently leading the pack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 78-year-old has always been open about his obsession over the award, especially after his "rival" Barack Obama won it in 2009.

Trump's Award To Lose?

trump nobel
Source: MEGA

Trump may find himself snagging the Nobel Peace Prize.

Shortly after being voted in for a second term as president, Trump's odds to win the Nobel Peace Prize were at +1100, and now they sit at +650 as he attempts to get Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talk peace amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump is currently ahead of other potential winners, Julian Assange and researcher Tim Friede

However, Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde, thinks "it will be tough" for Trump to win.

"He is dictating terms that the Europeans are very scared of and are really worried about what’s going to come of this," he previously said in an interview. “Right now, I don’t think there’s the prospect of a Nobel Peace Prize. But you never know.”

barack
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama won the award in 2009.

That did not stop Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, from nominating Trump in March, gushing over his accomplishments despite only being a few weeks into his second term at the time.

"Not since Ronald Reagan has an American president better represented the national resolve of peace through strength or the fundamental case for a world without war," Issa drooled at the time.

He added: "Remarkably, it was the 2024 election of Donald Trump, more than 10 weeks before his swearing in, that tangibly kickstarted the cause of peace in numerous regions of the world, and we are already seeing the benefits..."

'I Deserve It'

trump obama
Source: MEGA

Trump has complained he 'deserved' it over former president Obama.

Only four presidents, along with Obama, have snagged the award: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, and Jimmy Carter. And Trump is doing all he can to be added to that list.

During his Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February, Trump was asked about his odds of winning the coveted award.

"They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me," he complained.

Trump has been fixated on the award, especially after Obama became the most recent president to win it. In a Las Vegas rally in 2024, Trump made his feelings clear.

He told the boisterous crowd: "They gave Obama the Nobel Prize. He didn’t even know why the hell he got it, right? He still doesn’t. He got elected, and they announced he’s getting the Nobel Prize. I got elected in a much bigger, better, crazier election, but they gave him the Nobel Prize."

Trump also claimed if his political affiliation were different, he would have won for helping handle the establishment of ties in 2020 between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

donald trump kaitlan collins most explosive clashes
Source: MEGA

Only four presidents have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and Trump wants on that list.

"I’m not saying (I) want (it) or not,” Trump said to a crowd in Detroit during a rally. "I’m not saying. I am just saying, if it was anybody else, a liberal Democrat, they would have had it (earmarked for me) before the damn thing was even signed."

The Nobel Peace Prize is expected to be awarded on December 10.

