Jon Stewart Roasts Trump Over 'Shame Lecture to Jews' During 'Condom-less' Hush Money Trial
Late-night talk show host Jon Stewart tore into Donald Trump after the embattled former president said that Jewish Americans who voted for Joe Biden "should be ashamed of themselves," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump's comment was made while speaking to reporters outside the New York courthouse where his criminal hush money trial is taking place. He shared a video of the interview on his Truth Social account Thursday morning.
"What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful," he declared. "If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden, they should be ashamed of themselves."
Stewart played a clip of Trump's remarks on Thursday night's episode of The Daily Show and quipped, "My apologies to you, Rabbi,"
"Thank you so much for taking time off of your condom-less pornstar hush money trial, to deliver a shame lecture to Jews. I will reflect on your moral standing next Yom Kippur," he continued in jest.
As RadarOnline.com reported, adult film star Stormy Daniels testified this week that she had unprotected sex with the president during their alleged 2006 affair central to the case.
Stewart went on to pose the question, "What about a Jew who might vote for [Biden] twice?" prompting three people to appear from under his desk and chant, "Shame!"
Trump's rebuke of Biden-supporting Jews stemmed from the president's threat to cut off the U.S. weapons supply to Israel ahead of a planned invasion of Rafah, a metropolitan area in the Southern Gaza Strip.
In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, the president said, "If they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem."
“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers," Biden said.
Trump claimed that Biden "abandoned Israel," adding, "I guess he feels good about it because he did it as a political decision."
Stewart seemed to support the move by Biden, who he has criticized before over the U.S. response to Israel.
"Oh my god, the Biden Administration has paused one shipment of 3,500 munitions of the over 300,000 munitions Israel has already dropped on Gaza," the host said sarcastically, "to try and prevent the Israelis from attacking the area where all of the refugees of this war are currently sheltering, I mean, oh my god."