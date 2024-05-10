Concert Promoter Demands Nicki Minaj’s Team Be Grilled About Rapper’s Assets in Effort to Collect $1 Million Judgment

A concert promoter owed a 7-figure judgment from Nicki Minaj’s company demanded that her agent and business manager show up to court and answer questions about the rapper’s assets. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, British Virgin Islands-based promoter BS Associates Company Limited [BSA] asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to allow it to examine third-party witnesses.

As we first reported, BSA was awarded $1.4 million from Nicki’s company Pink Personality. The musician signed a 2018 deal to perform in China but failed to appear. In the filing, BSA asked that Nicki’s business manager, an accountant from the firm NKSFB, an agent at William Morris Endeavor, and her financial advisor be ordered to appear.

The company wants to ask Nicki’s team members about assets or funds belonging to Pink Personality, Inc in their possession. In addition, BSA asked that it be allowed to examine each party’s records related to Pink Personality’s assets, their location or any other potential assets of Pink Personality, and/or Onika Maraj aka Nicki Minaj “that will aid the satisfaction of the Judgment.”

A judge has yet to rule on whether BSA will be allowed to drag Nicki’s team members into the battle. As we first reported, BSA filed an arbitration claim against Pink Personality in 2022. The company claimed Nicki agreed to perform at a September 18, 2018 concert. BSA said it sent the 7-figure sum to Nicki’s agents at CAA to hold in an escrow account.

The suit alleged that Minaj asked for $250k to be released from the escrow account two weeks before the scheduled show. BSA said it agreed to the request. Despite the accommodation, BSA said Minaj didn’t show up to the concert. The promoter said it attempted to reschedule the show with Minaj and her team. BSA said Minaj said she was open to a new date if “additional funds” were released from the escrow account as a “sign of good faith.”

BSA said it released an additional $250k. However, it said Minaj failed to reschedule the show despite repeated attempts. BSA was awarded $1.4 million plus interest from Pink Personality in arbitration. In November 2023, BSA asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to confirm the arbitration award which would allow the promoter to start collecting on the judgment. The judge signed off on the request and now BSA is making moves to find Minaj’s money.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty were recently ordered to pay a six-figure sum in the lawsuit brought by a security guard over an alleged assault in Germany. Minaj's husband did receive good news when a federal judge modified his probation to allow him to travel overseas with the musician for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.