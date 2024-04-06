Nicki Minaj's Company On The Hook For $1 Million Judgment to Promoter Over Shanghai Concert Deal Gone South
A concert promoter scored in the legal battle against Nicki Minaj’s company over a 2018 concert the rapper failed to appear for and then allegedly refused to return the deposit.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge confirmed the judgment awarded to British Virgin Islands-based promoter, BS Associates Company Limited, against Minaj’s company Pink Personality.
As we first reported, in August 2023, BS Associates Company [BSA] was awarded $1.4 million from Pink Personality in arbitration. The company filed a claim against Minaj’s company over a 2018 deal she signed to perform in China.
BSA said it agreed to pay Minaj $1 million to Pink Personality for the show. The promoter said it sent the money to the rapper’s agents at CAA. The funds were held in an escrow account, according to the lawsuit.
The promoter said two weeks before the show Minaj asked for $250k to be released from the escrow account. BSA agreed. In legal documents, BSA claimed Minaj failed to appear at the September 18, 2018, concert.
BSA said it attempted to reschedule the show. Minaj said she was open to a new date as long as “additional funds” were released from the escrow account “as a show of good faith.”
The promoter claimed to have released another $250k. Despite releasing over $500k, BSA said Minaj never rescheduled the show. In arbitration, BSA was awarded the full $1.4 million plus interest.
As we first reported, in November 2023, BSA asked the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to confirm the arbitration award which would allow it to start collection efforts.
Pink Personality did not respond to the petition.
In the recent filing, BSA said CAA returned the remaining $500k in the escrow account. He asked that Minaj’s company be ordered to pay $974k, not the full $1.4 million award.
At the recent hearing, the judge awarded the company $974k and interest for a grant total of $1,063,414.
