'60 Minutes' In Shambles: Legendary Host Scott Pelley Calls Out Paramount Bosses During Shocking On-Air Attack After Top Producer QUITS Show — 'No One Here Is Happy About It'
60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley took the final minute of Sunday night's broadcast to bash his bosses at CBS and Paramount, after the show's executive producer and leader, Bill Owens, suddenly quit his job in light of the network's response to President Donald Trump's licensing threats.
Paramount, the parent company of CBS, needs Trump's approval to merge with Skydance Media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last fall, Trump sued 60 Minutes for $20billion, claiming it deceptively edited an interview with his election opponent Kamala Harris. CBS denied it had done anything to give an advantage to Harris, and released the full transcript of its interview.
When Trump took office for his second term, his Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, announced CBS would be investigated for the issue.
Trump has demanded a retraction and even suggested the networks' broadcast license be revoked.
Paramount needs the FCC's approval for their merger with Skydance and are reportedly in mediation to settle the lawsuit with Trump, a prospect that has been bitterly opposed by Owens and others at 60 Minutes.
Last week, Owens, the top executive at the storied franchise, abruptly resigned, saying he is no longer able to produce the show he wants.
"It has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience," he told staffers in a memo.
"So, having defended this show – and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward."
At the end of Sunday's show, Pelley addressed Owens' decision, saying it was "hard" on the staff. However, he then took a shot at the corporate executives, and their dedication to fair and balanced reporting.
"Our parent company Paramount is trying to complete a merger," Pelley explained.
"Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories has been blocked, but Bill felt he had lost the independence that honest journalism requires."
Pelley added: "No one here is happy about it, but in resigning, Bill proved one thing: he was the right person to lead 60 Minutes all along."
Since November's election, 60 Minutes has run several unflinching stories and investigations about Trump's second term.
The president angrily denounced the show on social media after its April 13 episode featured critical stories about Ukraine and Greenland, saying CBS should "pay a big price" for going after him.
After the announcement, CBS News' top executive, Wendy McMahon, said in a statement that Owens "has led 60 Minutes with unwavering integrity, curiosity and a deep commitment to the truth. He has championed the kind of journalism that informs, enlightens and often changes the national conversation."
Owens was replaced in the interim by Tanya Simon, executive editor and daughter of late 60 Minutes correspondent Bob Simon.
The FCC has been reviewing a request from Skydance Productions to purchase, "strengthen and revitalize" CBS – and sources said that means sweeping changes in the news division.
An insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "The place has been in freefall for years, and if the sale goes through, there's no way the new owners will settle for status quo."