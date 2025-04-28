'60 Minutes' In Shambles: Legendary Host Scott Pelley Calls Out Paramount Bosses During Shocking On-Air Attack After Top Producer QUITS Show — 'No One Here Is Happy About It'

Last fall, Trump sued 60 Minutes for $20billion, claiming it deceptively edited an interview with his election opponent Kamala Harris. CBS denied it had done anything to give an advantage to Harris, and released the full transcript of its interview.

When Trump took office for his second term, his Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, announced CBS would be investigated for the issue.

Trump has demanded a retraction and even suggested the networks' broadcast license be revoked.

Paramount needs the FCC's approval for their merger with Skydance and are reportedly in mediation to settle the lawsuit with Trump, a prospect that has been bitterly opposed by Owens and others at 60 Minutes.