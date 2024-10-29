CBS Crisis: Chaos-Hit Network Headed for 'Brutal' Makeover From New Owners After Tumbling From News 'Glory Days'

Struggling CBS News is about to get an extreme makeover from new owners after tumbling from the glory days of legendary newscasters like Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite to an also-ran in the broadcast network ratings, industry sources told RadarOnline.com.

The failure of costly talent to attract eyeballs, poor reviews, and the division's constant position as the third horse in a three-horse race behind ABC and NBC news shows could lead to a bloodbath at the once-vaunted Tiffany network, those insiders predicted.