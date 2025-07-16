Your tip
Celebrity > Stephen Colbert

'Big Fat Bribe': Stephen Colbert Takes on His Employer Over '60 Minutes' Legal Settlement With Trump — Despite 'Axe Dangling' Over His Job

Photo of Stephen Colbert, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert slammed Paramount's $16million settlement with Donald Trump.

July 15 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Stephen Colbert has slammed his network's parent company for giving a "big fat bribe" to President Donald Trump despite a pending merger threatening his job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, July 14, the late-night host didn't hold back as he focused his opening monologue on Paramount's $16million settlement with Trump after he alleged 60 Minutes unfairly edited their 2024 interview with then-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

'I'm Offended'

Colbert came out swinging as he declared: "As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I'm offended, and I don't know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company."

He then lightened the mood by joking: "But just taking a stab at it, I'd say $16million would help."

But the funnyman wasn't ready to drop the subject just yet, and continued to call out CBS' parent company.

stephen colbert brands paramounts settlement with trump a big fat bribe
Source: MEGA

Colbert said the settlement was a 'big fat bribe.'

The comedian continued: "Paramount knows they could have easily fault it because in their own words, the lawsuit was completely meritless.

"Unlike the payoffs from ABC and Twitter, Paramount's settlement did not include an apology. Instead, the corporation released a statement where they said, 'You may take our money, but you will never take our dignity. You may, however, purchase our dignity for the low, low price of $16million.'"

He added: "I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles: it's Big Fat Bribe."

stephen colbert brands paramounts settlement with trump a big fat bribe
Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube

Colbert said his mustache would help him evade network 'pressure' about criticizing Trump.

Colbert explained the timing issue surrounding the settlement: "This all comes as Paramount's owners are trying to get the Trump administration to approve the sale of our network to a new owner, Skydance."

He also quoted a report, saying: "Once Skydance gets CBS, the new owner's desire to please Trump could 'put pressure on late night host and frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert.'"

Colbert quipped, "Okay. But how are they going to put pressure on Stephen Colbert if they can’t find him?" as he pointed to his new mustache.

Skydance CEO David Ellison
Source: MEGA

The Skydance CEO, David Ellison, is suspected of cutting a 'side deal' with Trump.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the merger could put Colbert's talk show as well as Jon Stewart's The Daily Show at risk, considering their outspoken criticism of Trump and his administration.

Critics raised concerns over what the precedent the settlement could set for networks during the Trump administration, while others speculated about Skydance CEO David Ellison striking a "side deal" with the president.

Trump fueled speculation when he gushed about Ellison after the settlement, saying: "We did a deal for about $16million plus $16million, or maybe more than that, in advertising... It's like 32 to maybe $35million."

The "advertising" in question referenced reporting from Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino on Ellison's alleged private agreement to run PSAs supporting Trump-backed causes.

Trump additionally praised Ellison's billionaire father, Larry, who founded Oracle, saying he "thinks he's going to run CBS really well" before noting his son is "a fantastic young man."

