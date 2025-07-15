Your tip
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Nepo Realtor! Sofia Vergara’s Look-Alike Younger Sister Sandra Obtains Real Estate License Just Weeks Before Joining 'Selling Sunset' Cast

Photo of Sofia Vergara and Sandra Vergara
Source: MEGA, Netflix

Sandra Vergara is new to both real estate and reality TV.

July 15 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Sofia Vergara's sister, Sandra Vergara, was just announced as a cast member for Selling Sunset Season 9, but she's seriously lacking in real estate sales experience, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Sandra, 36, scored her California license on May 15, in California Department of Real Estate records obtained by RadarOnline.com. Netflix announced the Modern Family alum's younger sibling's casting on Monday, July 14.

Despite her lack of a real estate resume, Sandra vowed to bring plenty of "sparkle" to The Oppenheim Group.

"Three new faces on Selling the OC. And just one on Selling Sunset! And that’s ours truly. And let’s just say I brought a bit more sparkle, depth, and mischief to the Strip," she gushed in an Instagram post about landing the reality gig.

A Newbie Realtor

Sofia Vergara's Sister Got Real Estate License Before 'Selling Sunset'
Source: @sandravergara/Instagram

Sandra Vergara's chic style will serve her well on 'Selling Sunset.'

What Sandra's lacking in a real estate resume, she more than makes up for in her aesthetic as an aspiring luxury home seller. Her Netflix cast photo showed the Colombian-born beauty in a glittering white jacket with a black satin pussy bow blouse.

However, the new reality star's casting may have already happened before she got her real estate license. Sandra shared a series of photos wearing the same outfit in what appeared to be a promo shoot outtake to Instagram on April 8, with the caption, "Bowed up, showed up."

Sandra rocked the exact same outfit again in a May 2 Instagram post, albeit wearing different earrings than in her Netflix promo photo. Next to the heavily filtered snapshot she wrote, "All comes from light, so no one can block it."

'An Eye for Design'

Sofia Vergara's Sister Got Real Estate License Before 'Selling Sunset'
Source: @sandravergara/Instagram

Sandra Vergara is quite a looker, just like her older ister Sofia Vergara.

Despite her lack of a sales background, The O group founder Jason Oppenheim is thrilled to have her aboard. He left a series of adoring smiling emojis in the comments of her casting post, while Sandra responded, "you the best."

Selling Sunset's account told her, "Welcome to the team!!," while her nephew, Sofia's son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, left a series of congratulatory applause emojis.

“I’ve always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked,” Sandra told Netflix's Tudum upon her casting announcement. “I’d seen [Selling Sunset] and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it’s a whole different level of excitement.”

Sandra previously worked as a Los Angeles correspondent for People (The TV Show). She's also dabbled in acting, appearing in episodes of CSI, The Bold and the Beautiful and Nip/Tuck.

Sandra's most prominent role to date was starring in 79 episodes of the Chilean comedy Señores Papis in 2019.

Joining the Show's Vets

Sofia Vergara's Sister Got Real Estate License Before 'Selling Sunset'
Source: @sandravergara/Instagram

Sandra Vergara is the only new cast member for 'Selling Sunset' Season 9.

Sandra will need her sister's fiery and passionate personality as she's set to battle for luxury real estate listings among returning cast members Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alaina Gold, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, and Bre Tiesi.

"The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game,” Sandra dished to Tudum about her decision to join the team.

So far, Sofia hasn't reached out on Instagram about her sister's big news, as she's been living it up on an extended trip to Sardinia, where she rang in her 53rd birthday with pals on July 10.

