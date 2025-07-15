EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Nepo Realtor! Sofia Vergara’s Look-Alike Younger Sister Sandra Obtains Real Estate License Just Weeks Before Joining 'Selling Sunset' Cast

Sofia Vergara's sister, Sandra Vergara, was just announced as a cast member for Selling Sunset Season 9, but she's seriously lacking in real estate sales experience, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Sandra, 36, scored her California license on May 15, in California Department of Real Estate records obtained by RadarOnline.com. Netflix announced the Modern Family alum's younger sibling's casting on Monday, July 14.

Despite her lack of a real estate resume, Sandra vowed to bring plenty of "sparkle" to The Oppenheim Group.

"Three new faces on Selling the OC. And just one on Selling Sunset! And that’s ours truly. And let’s just say I brought a bit more sparkle, depth, and mischief to the Strip," she gushed in an Instagram post about landing the reality gig.