'Selling Sunset' Star Suddenly Deletes Luxury Holiday Promo Post Amid L.A. Wildfires Fallout After It Was Branded 'Tone Deaf' and Tasteless

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith quickly closed the deal on a controversial social media post. The 48-year-old reality star ignited outrage on Tuesday after promoting a luxury hotel stay on Instagram in the midst of the destructive Los Angeles wildfires, leading her to pull the post from her grid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Followers called out luxury real estate agent Amanza Smith for sharing the post amid the devastation of the L.A. wildfires.

The luxury realtor shared a post about her stay at Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, revealing how the experience reminded her of the importance of "stepping back and embracing life's simple joys." She even mentioned the California fires, which, as of the time of her post, had claimed 29 lives and destroyed around 12,000 homes.

Smith was promoting a beach resort and included a link to book a stay at the end of her caption.

In the since-deleted post, Smith shared photos of a hotel room complete with two glasses of champagne, a bottle on ice, and a box of chocolates on the side table. Another shot highlighted the resort's stunning exterior, showcasing the crystal-clear turquoise sea and pristine white sand.

Her caption read: "In wake of the LA fires, we're reminded of the power of LOVE, resilience, and finding moments of peace amidst the challenges. "My recent stay at @diplomatbeachresort was a beautiful reminder of how meaningful it is to take a step back and embrace life's simple joys.

"From a warm welcome with sparkling wine and handcrafted chocolates to luxurious spa treatments and intimate dinners at Diplomat Prime, this is a place where love and renewal come alive. "Let this be your sign to prioritize love, joy, and togetherness. Start planning your uplifting escape today and experience the exceptional Amanza treatment."

Smith even included a booking link at the end. The post immediately received backlash from many of Smith's 1.3 million followers on the platform, who labeled it as "tone deaf."

One person said: "It's almost like this cast is trying to compete for who can be the most out of touch recently." A second jabbed: "Using the L.A. fires that have devastated lives to… show off her free luxury stay and shill products (without disclosing!) is a new low."

Smith joined 'Selling Sunset' in Season 2 and quickly became a key cast member on the reality show.

Another asked: "How could she think that was a good idea? Or a good caption?" Someone else noted: "And she's deleted it. What a shock. Of course there will be no accountability on her end and she'll simply repost the ad with a new caption as if it never happened. Gross."

This wasn’t the first time Smith had promoted brands amid the devastating fires. On January 20, she shared her collaboration with Stardst, saying she was proud to launch a collection supporting LA wildfire relief – though the exact percentage of profits donated remains unclear.

She wrote: "Seeing the devastation caused by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles has been heartbreaking. That's why I'm so proud to announce my collaboration with @CreateStardust to launch the #STARDSTxAmanzaSmith collection. "Every hoodie and T-shirt sold will directly support the LA Wildfires Relief LIVE Fund, helping organizations like @lafdfoundation, @calfirefoundation, @wckitchen, @baby2baby, and @core_response do the critical work of rebuilding our communities."

Smith is a reality television personality and real estate agent, best known for her role on the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset. She became a key cast member in the second season of the show, working as a realtor at The Oppenheim Group – a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles, where much of the drama on the series takes place.

Smith shared a similar post on Instagram saying she was proud to launch a collection supporting L.A. wildfire relief on January 20.