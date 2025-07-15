Jennifer Aniston's New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Puts Luxury New York Apartment Up for Rent for $11.5K a Month — Days After Returning From Cozy Mallorca Vacation

Jennifer Aniston's hunky new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, seems to already be making moves to be closer to the Los Angeles-based stunner, as he listed his posh New York City apartment for rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Curtis is asking $11,500 a month for the two-bedroom, two-bath bachelor pad, and he's still keeping his belongings as the unit is available fully furnished. The famed hypnotist is willing to take $1,000 off the price if a new tenant wants an unfurnished apartment.

The Lower Manhattan "loft-style" residence is described as "blending charm with modern convenience," featuring exposed bricks, a casement glass partition, and housed in a building "steps away from the iconic New York City waterfront."