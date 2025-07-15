Your tip
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Puts Luxury New York Apartment Up for Rent for $11.5K a Month — Days After Returning From Cozy Mallorca Vacation

Jim Curtis looks like he's making big moves as his relationship with Jennifer Aniston goes public.

July 15 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston's hunky new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, seems to already be making moves to be closer to the Los Angeles-based stunner, as he listed his posh New York City apartment for rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Curtis is asking $11,500 a month for the two-bedroom, two-bath bachelor pad, and he's still keeping his belongings as the unit is available fully furnished. The famed hypnotist is willing to take $1,000 off the price if a new tenant wants an unfurnished apartment.

The Lower Manhattan "loft-style" residence is described as "blending charm with modern convenience," featuring exposed bricks, a casement glass partition, and housed in a building "steps away from the iconic New York City waterfront."

On the Move

Curtis is renting out his NYC apartment after living there for the past decade.

Curtis originally splashed out $1.25M for the apartment in 2015 and had called it home ever since. He listed it for rent about a month ago, shortly before photos of his dreamy getaway to Mallorca with Aniston, 56, surfaced.

Indicating how close Curtis and Aniston already are, he was surrounded by her tight circle of pals on the trip, including Courteney Cox, Amy Schumer, Jason Bateman, and the comic's wife, Amanda Anka.

The couple seemed to be in their own loved-up world in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The lovebirds held hands, while Aniston rested her palm on Curtis' thigh in another snapshot.

The meditation teacher took a moment to brush the Friends alum's hair off her shoulder, while also appearing to give her a relaxing back rub in another sweet photo.

An 'Abundance' of 'Love'

Curtis said he had an abundance of 'love' while on his trip with Aniston.

While Curtis was not spotted with Aniston when her private jet arrived back in Los Angeles on July 12, following their swoonworthy getaway, the self-improvement coach couldn't help but rave about the amazing time he had while also dropping the "L" word.

“I am back from vacation, and what an experience!” Curtis wrote in his newsletter on Monday, July 14, a news outlet reported. "When I was sick, sad, stuck, and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy, and love I now experience on a daily basis."

“I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed – now I look back and realize, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic," The Stimulati Experience author rhapsodized.

While he didn't mention the trip, Curtis wrote that "the same life that brings struggle also brings opportunity," adding, "The possibility of something better – more aligned, more free, more meaningful – is always here."

Spending More Time at Aniston's Place?

Aniston purchased her Bel Air home in 2011.

With Curtis putting his NYC pad on the rental market, it appears he plans to be spending more time at Aniston's $25million Bel-Air mansion.

The Morning Show star painstakingly decorated the 8,500-square-foot home specifically to her tastes.

"If I weren’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer," Aniston said during a 2018 tour of her place. "I love the process. There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul."

The self-described homebody has shown off her beloved house in so many Instagram photos, usually featuring her three adorable dogs Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield.

Aniston's home is also the place she loves to kick back and read, as the Emmy winner shared that she was devouring Curtis' Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness – in a May 25 Instagram post.

