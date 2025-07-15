Jay Cutler Smiles Alongside MORE Dead Animals In Disturbing Photos During Hunting Trip and Doubles Down on Controversy — As Critics Beg Ex-NFL Quarterback to 'Stop'

The 51-year-old caused a stir when he killed a sable antelope during a hunting trip in South Africa, posing alongside the dead animal.

Jay Cutler is making it clear he doesn't care if some of his fans have been left disgusted by his hunting photos, as the former NFL quarterback dropped even more on his Instagram , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Golden day in the mountains,' Cutler said while posing alongside more dead animals.

On Tuesday, July 15, Cutler took to social media to show off his latest killings, as he smiled next to several carcasses. Another photo showed Cutler and his buddies riding in a jeep, looking for the next creature to gun down.

"Golden day in the mountains," the former athlete wrote, but some users on the platform weren't as giddy about the post.

One person begged: "Stop posting these!" and another added, "I couldn’t even shoot the raccoon I trapped that was killing my chickens. This is brutal to see when you don’t eat the meat."

"I’ve lost a lot of respect for you. Please stop killing these beautiful animals. What’s the goal, what’s the point? To make you feel better about yourself behind your gun?" a user asked.