Jay Cutler Smiles Alongside MORE Dead Animals In Disturbing Photos During Hunting Trip and Doubles Down on Controversy — As Critics Beg Ex-NFL Quarterback to 'Stop'
Jay Cutler is making it clear he doesn't care if some of his fans have been left disgusted by his hunting photos, as the former NFL quarterback dropped even more on his Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old caused a stir when he killed a sable antelope during a hunting trip in South Africa, posing alongside the dead animal.
The Hunting Continues
On Tuesday, July 15, Cutler took to social media to show off his latest killings, as he smiled next to several carcasses. Another photo showed Cutler and his buddies riding in a jeep, looking for the next creature to gun down.
"Golden day in the mountains," the former athlete wrote, but some users on the platform weren't as giddy about the post.
One person begged: "Stop posting these!" and another added, "I couldn’t even shoot the raccoon I trapped that was killing my chickens. This is brutal to see when you don’t eat the meat."
"I’ve lost a lot of respect for you. Please stop killing these beautiful animals. What’s the goal, what’s the point? To make you feel better about yourself behind your gun?" a user asked.
"What a disgrace of a human being!" someone else reacted.
Over the weekend, Cutler puffed his chest out and boasted that he had taken down a Sable antelope. "Kicked off the Africa hunt with a beauty," he captioned the snaps. "Sable down."
In the pictures, Cutler, dressed in camouflage, smiled proudly alongside the lifeless body of the antelope, which led many to call him "disgusting" and "cruel."
Others mocked: "No wonder Kristin left you!" referring to Cutler's ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari.
Cutler's Downfall
Cutler and the Laguna Beach alum said their "I dos" in 2013 and welcomed three kids before officially divorcing in 2022. The couple is said to have gone their separate ways following affair rumors, with some believing Cutler had crossed the line with Cavallari's friend, Kelly Henderson.
During a podcast appearance on Let's Be Honest, the reality star made clear: "I’ve really had one adult friendship with a woman that blew up in my face. I felt as though one of my best friends at the time, who was on the Very Cavallari show, I don’t think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband.
"But the viewers of the show, season two, were accusing them of having an affair."
She added: "I in no way, shape or form attacked or blamed. It was just, 'This is how I feel.' And it blew up in my face."
In their divorce filing, Cavallari claimed Cutler was "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper" and added "any misconduct alleged or implied against her" in Cutler's divorce petition "was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on his behalf."
Not only has Cutler been surrounded by affair rumors and has faced backlash over hunting photos, but in 2024, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence.