Jennifer Aniston Goes Public With Her New Beefcake Man — Who's a Life Coach, 'Love Guru', Hypnotist... and Gray-Haired Lookalike Of Her Ex Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston has gone public with her new man – a hunky life coach, love guru and hypnotist.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star, 56, was spotted with Jim Curtis in Mallorca together for the Fourth of July weekend.
Inspirational Quotes
Aniston looked happy and relaxed on her trip with Curtis — who describes himself as a "transformational coach and hypnotherapist" and boasts 550,000 followers on Instagram.
Fans have pointed out online he looks like a "gray-haired, silver fox version" of the actress' ex Justin Theroux.
Curtis regularly posts inspirational quotes and "manifestations" to help people "break free from their past and patterns" to find love — and Aniston has been following him on the social media platform for almost two years.
She was seen enthusiastically introducing Curtis to her close friends, actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, before the group enjoyed a yacht party together.
Big Fan Of His Content
The pair were also seen together last month at luxury hotel Ventana Big Sur in Northern California.
Last week, Aniston liked one of Curtis' posts, which said: "Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love."
The actress has been actively engaging with Curtis's content for quite some time.
In November 2023, she also showed her appreciation for an online post which read: "Is it better to settle or stay alone? The answer lies in nurturing meaningful relationships. Research shows that connections with others are crucial for happiness. So, don't settle in your love life, and don't isolate yourself either."
Doing Her Homework
Curtis is also the author of Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness — which, in an Instagram post of her own, Aniston told her followers she was reading in May this year.
Further evidence of their growing bond may have been evidenced in April, when Aniston revealed she had turned to hypnosis to get over her fear of flying.
She said: "But I have been doing some hypnosis lately... it's shockingly good!"
Curtis practices a therapy that he calls "hypno-realization" which he says helps people "break free from their past to create an entirely new reality of powerful loving connection."
Aniston was wed to actor Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 before the Hollywood golden couple famously imploded when he met actress Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
It wasn't until 2015 that Aniston would settle down again, marrying Justin Theroux in 2015.
But theirs wasn't to be a lasting romance. They divorced just three years later.
In 2022, Aniston tragically revealed she had unsuccessfully tried IVF – and wished she had frozen her eggs years earlier.
"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston said at the time.
She added: "All the years and years and years of speculation... it was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," she added.
"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."
But, she added: "I have zero regrets."