Jennifer Aniston Goes Public With Her New Beefcake Man — Who's a Life Coach, 'Love Guru', Hypnotist... and Gray-Haired Lookalike Of Her Ex Justin Theroux

Aniston looked happy and relaxed on her trip with Curtis — who describes himself as a "transformational coach and hypnotherapist" and boasts 550,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans have pointed out online he looks like a "gray-haired, silver fox version" of the actress' ex Justin Theroux.

Curtis regularly posts inspirational quotes and "manifestations" to help people "break free from their past and patterns" to find love — and Aniston has been following him on the social media platform for almost two years.

She was seen enthusiastically introducing Curtis to her close friends, actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, before the group enjoyed a yacht party together.