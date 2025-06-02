EXCLUSIVE: Why Brad Pitt Is 'Risking' Relationship With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon For His Ex Jennifer Aniston

His dramatic gestures follow the arrest of a 48-year-old man accused of stalking Aniston, 56, and ramming his vehicle through the gates of her Bel Air property earlier this year.

The suspect allegedly sent her multiple emails, voicemails and social media messages, sparking serious concern among her circle of A-list friends — including her ex-husband.

"Jennifer's been totally shaken," a source close to the actress said. "But she was completely blown away by Brad's messages of support. She didn't expect them at all. They've had a complicated past, but this shows he still cares deeply for her."

But the insider warned Pitt is "gambling" with his relationship with de Ramon with his support for his famous ex.

They said: "Ines is really supportive of Brad, but this is not making her happy. He needs to be careful he isn't risking everything with her for Jen, as he really loves her."

Pitt and Aniston were once Hollywood’s golden couple, marrying in 2000 after dating for two years.