EXCLUSIVE: Why Brad Pitt Is 'Risking' Relationship With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon For His Ex Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt has shocked those closest to him – including girlfriend Ines de Ramon – by reaching out to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in the wake of her terrifying stalker ordeal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 61-year-old actor has offered up his own home to the Friends star for safety, with a source revealing: "Brad told her, 'If you need a place to feel secure, my doors are always open.'"
And we can reveal he has since sent her more messages of support.
Dangerous Gamble
His dramatic gestures follow the arrest of a 48-year-old man accused of stalking Aniston, 56, and ramming his vehicle through the gates of her Bel Air property earlier this year.
The suspect allegedly sent her multiple emails, voicemails and social media messages, sparking serious concern among her circle of A-list friends — including her ex-husband.
"Jennifer's been totally shaken," a source close to the actress said. "But she was completely blown away by Brad's messages of support. She didn't expect them at all. They've had a complicated past, but this shows he still cares deeply for her."
But the insider warned Pitt is "gambling" with his relationship with de Ramon with his support for his famous ex.
They said: "Ines is really supportive of Brad, but this is not making her happy. He needs to be careful he isn't risking everything with her for Jen, as he really loves her."
Pitt and Aniston were once Hollywood’s golden couple, marrying in 2000 after dating for two years.
Never Forgets
Their fairytale crumbled in 2005 amid speculation surrounding Pitt’s relationship with Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, 49.
Though he denied cheating, Pitt began dating Jolie soon after the split, marrying her in 2014.
Jolie filed for divorce just two years later and Pitt has been dating jewelry executive de Ramon, 32, since 2022.
:Ines is understandably not thrilled about Brad stepping back into Jen's life, even for something like this," our insider added.
"She's put up with a lot – his constant public association with Jennifer, the fan pressure to see them back together – but this crosses a line. She's feeling pretty blindsided."
Aniston has remained single since her 2018 split from actor Justin Theroux, 52, after a two-year marriage. She also dated her The Break-Up co-star Vince Vaughn, now 54, and musician John Mayer, 46, in the years following her divorce from Pitt.
Despite the long-standing public interest in Pitt and Aniston's relationship, sources close to both insist there’s no romantic rekindling on the horizon.
Support... Or More?
"This was about showing support, nothing more," one pal of Pitt's said. "Brad heard what happened and wanted her to know he still has her back, no matter what."
But others suggest there's more to the story.
"Brad has a habit of reaching out when Jen is going through tough times," a separate source said. "It's emotional for both of them. There's still a strong connection there – maybe not romantic, but definitely deep."
Friends of Aniston's say she's staying focused on her well-being and letting her inner circle, including Pitt, rally around her.
"It's been a frightening time," one source said. "But Jen's amazed at the support she's received. Brad's message was the last thing she expected – but maybe the thing she needed most."
Meanwhile, de Ramon is said to be quietly fuming.
"She's not the jealous type," our source said. "But this felt disrespectful. Brad may think it's harmless, but for Ines, it's brought up all the old insecurities. She thought they were past this kind of drama."