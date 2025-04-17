EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Doomed to Die a Spinster' As She 'Bores Boyfriends to Death' with 'Showbiz War Stories'
Terminally single Jennifer Aniston has driven off yet another guy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's because she's also terminally boring.
The former Friends actress, 56, seemed to be getting cozy with Latin hunk Pedro Pascal, 49, as the two enjoyed a three-hour dinner date at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel in late March.
But when pressed about a budding romance, The Last of Us star insisted he and Aniston are just "good friends."
"Jen can get a first date, it's the second date she has trouble with," a source told us.
As previously reported, the twice-divorced beauty has secretly been auditioning new suitors behind closed doors at her lavish Bel-Air mansion.
But, according to an insider, she's had no luck because she's "locked" in the past.
An Aniston representative called our story false, but the insider insisted: "Jen always wants to go to the same boring places for martinis or just stay home. She also doesn't have much of interest to talk about or do other than her work.
"The dudes are like, thanks but no thanks. She needs to make more of an effort if she wants a guy to stick around."
She also has a rep for being snooty.
For example, when Pascal bumped into her and Reese Witherspoon, 49, on the red carpet at last year's Critics Choice Awards, he joked about being game for a part on their Apple TV series, The Morning Show.
Before he walked away, Pascal kissed Aniston's hand. But she blew him off by scoffing, "We hired him and then he just fired himself."
Our source noted: "She said it like a joke, but it didn't really come off that way."
While Aniston struggles to land a second date with anybody, her ex-hubby Justin Theroux, 53, has already tied the knot again – with 30-year-old actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.
"Jennifer was very gracious about it, but privately it hit her really hard," our insider said. "She's very lonely and the fact that Justin has gotten married again is a reminder that she should have moved on by now, too."
Adding to Aniston's misery, first husband, Brad Pitt, 61, is happily shacking up with 32-year-old stunner Ines de Ramon.
Our source said: "It stings her to see Brad coupled up.
"But instead of making changes in her own life, she blames everyone else for her rotten track record."