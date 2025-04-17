EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Doomed to Die a Spinster' As She 'Bores Boyfriends to Death' with 'Showbiz War Stories'

"Jen can get a first date, it's the second date she has trouble with," a source told us.

As previously reported, the twice-divorced beauty has secretly been auditioning new suitors behind closed doors at her lavish Bel-Air mansion.

But, according to an insider, she's had no luck because she's "locked" in the past.

An Aniston representative called our story false, but the insider insisted: "Jen always wants to go to the same boring places for martinis or just stay home. She also doesn't have much of interest to talk about or do other than her work.

"The dudes are like, thanks but no thanks. She needs to make more of an effort if she wants a guy to stick around."