EXCLUSIVE: Jobless Tom Selleck Slated For Taking Cash for TV Ad Pushing Small Print-Packed Scheme That Can Leave Seniors Homeless
Jobless telly cop star Tom Selleck has been slammed as "clueless" for taking cash to become the face of reverse mortgages for a long time, but fans are turning on him in droves for what they see as a double standard – and want him to take a reality check, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Even diehard devotees of the 80-year-old acting vet are finding his TV ads misleading and even dishonest, sources tell us.
"A lot of people who used to look up to Tom think it's despicable he's the spokesperson for a reverse mortgage lender that is seen as preying on the elderly," one insider said.
They added: "It's all well and good for him to preach – but he still makes huge paychecks and lives on a 63-acre ranch in California, so what would he know about hardship? The feeling is that the financial products he's pushing are a good way to lose your home."
Since 2016, former Blue Bloods star Selleck has been touting how a reverse mortgage loan from American Advisors Group – which merged with Finance of America in 2023 – can help seniors retire to the life they've dreamed of, and in recent months, there has been a fresh barrage of these ads.
"In my mind, retirement is all about spending more time with the ones you love and more time to enjoy what you've earned, but unfortunately, many older Americans just don't have the money to do all that," Selleck told viewers.
He went on: "What people don't realize is your biggest asset might very well be your home, and using your home's equity with a reverse mortgage loan from AAG could play a vital part in funding your retirement, not to mention give you the cash to cover all those bills that seem to come out of nowhere."
Irate fans have clapped back in revulsion.
One Reddit user wrote: "Selleck is a piece of s---," while another commented: "It's predatory as hell and it's gross that wealthy celebrities try to convince regular people that it's helpful."
A third chimed in: "Tom Selleck should be ashamed of himself."
RadarOnline.com has learned the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has found AAG used deceptive advertisements in the past and falsely claimed borrowers could not lose their homes.
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Planning Wild Tour — How Shamed Rappers are 'Deadly Serious About Team-Up' and 'Think They Can Save Each Other'
Even financial wizard Suze Orman "hates" reverse mortgages, whose dangers include upfront and ongoing fees, and interest accumulation that can outpace the home's value.
An insider added: "Clearly, Tom doesn't see what the fuss is about.
"But it hasn't gone down well with the people who watched his shows. They think he has no integrity."