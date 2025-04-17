EXCLUSIVE: Jobless Tom Selleck Slated For Taking Cash for TV Ad Pushing Small Print-Packed Scheme That Can Leave Seniors Homeless

Jobless telly cop star Tom Selleck has been slammed as "clueless" for taking cash to become the face of reverse mortgages for a long time, but fans are turning on him in droves for what they see as a double standard – and want him to take a reality check, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Even diehard devotees of the 80-year-old acting vet are finding his TV ads misleading and even dishonest, sources tell us.

"A lot of people who used to look up to Tom think it's despicable he's the spokesperson for a reverse mortgage lender that is seen as preying on the elderly," one insider said.