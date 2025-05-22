EXCLUSIVE: Terrified Jennifer Aniston Fleeing to $15M 'Fortress Mansion' As She Can't Stop 'Flipping Out' Over Stalker Ram-Raiding Her L.A. Home

Another source also said: "Jen is happy to have a safe place to run to where she can let her hair down.

"Though she loves Los Angeles because it is where she grew up, she is craving more of a country setting these days away from the noise."

A friend close to Aniston said the attack on her Bel Air home "did a number" on her and left her "flipping out."

The source said: "It's a bad feeling knowing someone wants to break into your sanctuary. It's such a shame that happened."