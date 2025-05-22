EXCLUSIVE: Terrified Jennifer Aniston Fleeing to $15M 'Fortress Mansion' As She Can't Stop 'Flipping Out' Over Stalker Ram-Raiding Her L.A. Home
Jennifer Aniston is fleeing Hollywood after her terrifying stalker ordeal and moving into her newly-renovated $15million Montecito mansion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star is considering relocating permanently after nearly completing extensive renovations on the property, which is situated close-by to some of her famous pals including Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe – and a source told us it is being "set up like a fortress" with guards and CCTV.
Moving To Montecito
It comes after her stalker's estranged wife spoke out about the frightening darkness she said lurked inside Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who is being held in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.
The 48-year-old from Mississippi was arrested at Aniston's $21million Bel-Air home on May 5 after he rammed into the gate with his car while she was at home.
Julia Carwyle also said she was forced to request a restraining order against him.
Aniston's move to Montecito is a "welcome escape" from Los Angeles following her terrifying home invasion, an insider told us.
Another source also said: "Jen is happy to have a safe place to run to where she can let her hair down.
"Though she loves Los Angeles because it is where she grew up, she is craving more of a country setting these days away from the noise."
A friend close to Aniston said the attack on her Bel Air home "did a number" on her and left her "flipping out."
The source said: "It's a bad feeling knowing someone wants to break into your sanctuary. It's such a shame that happened."
Stalker Terror
Aniston bought the Montecito mansion from Oprah Winfrey in September 2022 in an off-market deal for $14.8million.
The 4,320-square-foot home, built in 1999, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There's also a pool house, cabana, and even a guesthouse.
It also has plenty of privacy due to its heavily wooded premises, grassy lawns and enough parking to easily accommodate fifteen cars.
Aniston's stalker Carwyle was charged with one count each of felony stalking and felony vandalism and also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he is accused of repeatedly harassing Aniston between March 1, 2023, and May 5, 2025 – sending her "unwanted social media, voicemail and email messages."
The alleged harassment "culminated when he allegedly crashed his vehicle through her front gate, causing substantial damage, and stopped in her driveway."
Carwyle's estranged wife opened up about her marriage to the father-of-one, who has an adult daughter from a previous relationship.
Julia said she walked out on him, adding: "He's put me through literal hell. It took a toll on me for the past four years in every aspect – it's not been good.
"I've got a restraining order on him since we split up. He's been stalking me the same way (as Aniston) and he's not a very good person."
According to Julia, she was unaware of her husband's apparent obsession with the beloved TV and movie star.
The couple did not watch a lot of television while together, and Aniston didn't come up in conversation.
She said: "Jimmy had a secret life I knew nothing about.
"We never even watched her. The whole time we've been together he never went on about her."