Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Shell-Shocked Jennifer Aniston's Hollywood Escape As She Deals With Fall-Out of Stalker's Mansion Ram-Raid Ordeal

jennifer aniston hollywood escape stalker mansion ram raid
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston is dealing with trauma over her stalker ordeal so great she is fleeing her home.

May 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Panicked Jennifer Aniston wants to flee Los Angeles after the frightening stalker ordeal that shook her to the core, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Morning Show star, 56, can't wait to get far from L.A. after the terrifying events of May 5, when a madman plowed through the gates of her Bel-Air estate while she was chilling at home, insiders said.

Fortunately, her security team was able to stop the 48-year-old nutjob stalker, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, below, and detain him at gunpoint until LAPD officers arrived.

Horrifying Ordeal

jennifer aniston hollywood escape stalker mansion ram raid jpg
Source: KMOV/FACEBOOK

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle has left Aniston terrified.

Even though he was arrested, booked on felony vandalism and is being held without bond, Aniston is still spooked and now is looking for a new home.

Sources tell us the frazzled Friends actress, 56, is considering a move to Montecito, Calif., where many of her pals, including Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Rob Lowe, already live.

Luckily, the Emmy winner already owns a property in the seaside enclave – she snapped up an estate in September 2022 for $14.8 million.

And as it turns out, renovations on the property are nearly complete.

New Life

jennifer aniston hollywood escape stalker mansion ram raid
Source: MEGA

With pals including Gwyneth Paltrow, right, and Orlando Bloom nearby, Montecito should be the perfect hideaway for Aniston.

"The home she’s building there is almost finished, so there’s nothing to stop her from moving right now if she wanted to – plus she has friends there," our insider said.

They added: "But she’s also not opposed to buying a property in upstate New York, where Michelle Williams has a farmhouse," the source said.

"She loves her house in Bel-Air, but she's been living alone a long time, and this incident tipped her over the edge. She feels the whole city is dangerous and depressing and that she’s too isolated and needs to get out."

According to our source, it's also a good time to find a new place because July marks the 25th anniversary of her wedding to Brad Pitt.

Painful Anniversary

jennifer aniston hollywood escape stalker mansion ram raid
Source: MEGA

A painful Brad Pitt wedding anniversary adds to Aniston's push to leave Los Angeles.

Our insider went on: "Every anniversary is like a knife to the heart, but this one will be worse because it will be the silver anniversary.

"No one in her circle blames her for freaking out and wanting to move,” confided the insider.

"She'll likely keep L.A. as a base for a while, but she's definitely looking for a new home."

