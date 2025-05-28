EXCLUSIVE: Inside Shell-Shocked Jennifer Aniston's Hollywood Escape As She Deals With Fall-Out of Stalker's Mansion Ram-Raid Ordeal

Panicked Jennifer Aniston wants to flee Los Angeles after the frightening stalker ordeal that shook her to the core, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Morning Show star, 56, can't wait to get far from L.A. after the terrifying events of May 5, when a madman plowed through the gates of her Bel-Air estate while she was chilling at home, insiders said.

Fortunately, her security team was able to stop the 48-year-old nutjob stalker, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, below, and detain him at gunpoint until LAPD officers arrived.